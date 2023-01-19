ATTLEBORO — Shane Collins has been appointed as the new head coach for the Attleboro High varsity girls lacrosse program.
Collins, a 1995 Bishop Feehan High graduate and Attleboro native, has had a hand in the youth lacrosse scene locally over the past five years.
Collins’ work has mostly been done with the Titans Youth Lacrosse team in Attleboro, which has seen familiar faces to the AHS program rise through the ranks. He has also been involved with Wheaton College’s lacrosse program, acting as a volunteer assistant.
Collins takes over for Chrissy Quinn, who led the Bombardiers to a 3-14 mark last season.
“I’ve been involved in the sport around here for the last five years,” Collins said. “It’s slowly gone from working with the youth program to being a volunteer assistant at Wheaton. I’ve been immersed in the sport year-round for awhile.
Collins says that his philosophy as a coach is to work on the necessities, and the fundamentals, before getting deep into the tactical and extra work. He added the passion among the girls for the game is strong, making him, and the Bombardiers, excited to get the season underway in the spring.
“We’ll get a little tactical with the kids, but it’s basically you have to start with the fundamentals,” Collins said. “We’re working on improving on ground balls and stick skills, and then we’ll get tactical.
“There’s a great group of girls at this school who are immersed in this sport,” Collins said. “There’s a lot of passion for this sport and a lot are playing year-round. A lot have been playing for a while and I think everyone is excited to start playing.”
Collins joins a Hockomock League gauntlet where there is no easy win in league play. Collins is hopeful that things will be on the upswing for the Bombardier girls this season with a team full of talent.
“I think we can turn it around a get this going in the right direction,” Collins said. “We’ve got girls who can play and great athletes out there. ... All these kids, they’re real coachable. We have a real chance to be competitive this year.”
