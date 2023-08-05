Nearly 12 percent of the United States population is diagnosed with diabetes, and an even lower percentage live with diabetes while doubling as high-level athletes.

For North Attleboro native Caleb Fauria, the life of being a type 1 diabetic has not brought him down, despite being scared of his initial diagnosis in 2019. A standout multi-sport athlete at Bishop Feehan High School, Fauria rose to the status of a top-10 player coming out of the state of Massachusetts when he graduated in 2020, ranking among the 13 top tight ends/halfback in the nation by ESPN.