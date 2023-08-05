Nearly 12 percent of the United States population is diagnosed with diabetes, and an even lower percentage live with diabetes while doubling as high-level athletes.
For North Attleboro native Caleb Fauria, the life of being a type 1 diabetic has not brought him down, despite being scared of his initial diagnosis in 2019. A standout multi-sport athlete at Bishop Feehan High School, Fauria rose to the status of a top-10 player coming out of the state of Massachusetts when he graduated in 2020, ranking among the 13 top tight ends/halfback in the nation by ESPN.
The son of former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria, who won a pair of Super Bowls with New England, Caleb amassed 1,227 yards receiving with 17 touchdowns for the Shamrocks at tight end while also playing a variety of positions on the defensive side of the ball as well.
A three-star college recruit, Fauria decided to further his football career at the University of Colorado where he made his presence felt last fall as a third-year freshman after red-shirting his 2020 season, collecting three receptions and playing in seven games.
Fauria had a number of Power 5 Division 1 offers to play football as he went through his senior year at Feehan. After recovering from a torn meniscus, Fauria made a recruiting visit to the University of Iowa where suspicions arose that there was still something wrong.
“I had surgery in April, healed up, then took a visit to the University of Iowa,” Fauria recalled. “They made me get on a scale and wanted me to weigh in. I weighed in at 298 and was really confused because I was 220 my junior year (at Bishop Feehan). In Iowa, I was going to the bathroom a lot and couldn’t really see. When I got back home, I told my mom something wasn’t right.
“We went to a doctor in Franklin,” Fauria added. “The doctor ran some tests and my mom told him to test me for diabetes. I don’t know how she thought of that or what triggered her to think of it. It came back (positive.) We went to Mass. General Hospital, and within minutes, they were telling me what I need to do to keep myself alive.”
The diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes shook up the young Fauria, who admitted that it was a scary experience he wasn’t expecting.
“I was really sad at first,” Fauria said. “I didn’t really know what it was, but I had a friend in school that had diabetes so I knew something about it. You think of someone with diabetes, you think of someone obese, but there’s two different kinds. Type 1 is genetic. I have type 1. It was scary for sure.”
Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not make insulin due to the body’s immune system attacking the islet cells in the pancreas that make insulin. The immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, and once they are destroyed, the body cannot produce insulin. The condition typically appears in adolescents and young adults. Diet and lifestyle habits do not cause type 1 diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes occurs when the pancreas makes less insulin than needed and the body becomes resistant to insulin. This can happen over time, due to genetics, excess weight and a lack of exercise trigger. The body is still able to produce insulin with type 2 diabetes, but the does not use it effectively.
Current NFL players who managed their diabetes include Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (type 1) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (type 2). Former Leominster High School standout and current Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray is also a type 1 diabetic, along with former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who has been a vocal advocate for awareness for the past 10-plus years.
Fauria said that knowing several professional football players have the same condition as him was motivation to not let his type 1 diabetes bring him down, leading him to face his situation rather than fear it.
“I knew Jay Cutler and Mark Andrews have it,” Fauria said. “In the back of my mind, I thought if they play football at the highest level while dealing with this then I can do it too. They were motivating factors to not be scared. If they can do it, I can do it.”
Knowing he could reach the pinnacle of his football career with the condition, Fauria started to look after his body more consciously. Fauria said that he calculates his intake for food and drink carefully to prevent spiking of his blood sugar, and eats a peanut butter and jelly sandwich before games to keep his levels in check.
“Going into training I have to make sure my blood sugar is in stable condition,” Fauria said. “It’s a big nutrition factor. I used to eat whenever, wherever, Skittles (candy) and all that. Now I can’t necessarily do that and it’ll spike my blood sugar and I don’t want to deal with that. I eat a lot of protein and some carbs to maintain blood sugar.”
The intake of calories and sugar and carbs is common among Division 1 athletes trying to stay in peak physical fitness, but for Fauria, it’s a routine he does anyway. While it requires his attention to constantly be monitoring his intake, Fauria notes that it’s helpful to know what certain things do for his body.
“It’s not a blessing at all,” Fauria said with a laugh. “It is cool because whatever food I see, I think ‘Oh this has this amount of carbs, and I need this amount of insulin.’ I guess it can be a blessing, because I’m now more aware of what goes into my body.”
Since joining the Colorado football team, Fauria has become one of 14 athletes nationally to join Dexcom U’s NIL program (Name Image Likeness), aiming to become an inspiration and model for young children with the same condition across the country. He uses Dexcom’s products to regulate his body, and uses a Continuous Glucose Monitoring sensor that he attaches to his stomach.
“Dexcom has been great. As soon as I got diagnosed, the nurses were telling me about this device you could wear,” Fauria said. “It turned out to be Dexcom. You don’t have to prick your finger ever. I can look at my phone and see my blood sugar without having to prick my finger. They launched Dexcom U to help spread awareness.”
Since joining the Dexcom U program, Fauria is hoping it can help spread awareness and that he can be a role model for young kids who are in the same situation as he was nearly four years ago.
“It’s possible to live a normal life with type 1 as long as you take care of yourself and manage it,” Fauria said. “There’s all these new technologies.They’re evolving. There’s so many ways to help you out and if I can do it and all these other people can do it, you can do it as well.”