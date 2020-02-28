WRENTHAM — Among the competitors on the wrestling mats throughout the Hockomock League in the heavyweight divisions, there is perhaps none better than Shawn Conniff.
Mansfield High’s 126-pounder Antonios Sevastos just might be the best of the lightweight class. And Hornet C.J. Glaropoulos represents the middle weight classes as well as anyone. Both captured MIAA Division 1 Meet championships.
All Conniff has done is re-set the standards for excellence on the mat among all Warriors representing King Philip Regional High School.
Conniff, a senior, is the Hockomock League champion, the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional champion and the MIAA Division 2 state champion in his weight class at 195 pounds.
Wrestling at the All-State Championship in Methuen on Friday as the No. 3 seed Conniff won his bout in the Round of 16 by a major decision and then recorded a fall in 1:07 in the quarterfinals to reach Saturday’s semifinals.
Just reaching the All -State meet was a significant accomplishment for Conniff, not to mention that he has shattered the all-time record for victories on the mat at King Philip High.
Conniff is no stranger to competing at the state level, being a member of two MIAA Super Bowl football teams, lending his skill as a defensive standout on the turf at Gillette Stadium.
Wrestling, according to most athletic annals, is the oldest form of competition.
But when it comes down to the most basic aspect of athletic competition — one person against another, no bats, no balls, no fancy equipment — it’s wrestling that can trace its lineage back beyond the first Olympics to paintings on cave walls.
For Conniff, its a sport he’s loved since he was in fourth grade.
“I heard stories (from a teammate’s dad) about how great a sport it was,” he said during a break from his training regimen this past week. “My dad wanted me try it — and I’ve wrestled ever since.”
Conniff does not just wrestle during the high school winter season, but during the spring and summer off-season with a private club, Franklin-based New England Gold Wrestling.
“What’s special about Shawn is how he presents himself,” KP High wrestling coach John Adams said. “He takes joy in training and wrestling. And he’s as nice as he his tough.”
For an athlete whose avocation is taking down opponents on the wrestling mat or the gridiron (he plays tight end and defensive end on the Warrior football squad), Conniff has an easy manner and ready smile.
But opponents who see only an affable teenager do so at their peril. He’s a three-time MIAA sectional champion and this year’s MIAA Division 2 champion at 195 pounds.
Even more impressive — Conniff has hardly worked up a sweat. Two weeks ago, in winning the Division 2 South Tournament title with four wins, all by pins, he spent barely four minutes on the mat.
In taking home the MIAA Division 2 Tournament title last weekend, Conniff also won all four rounds of competition on first-round pins.
Conniff has stockpiled pins, major decisions or technical falls, having just three matches this season decided by point decisions. He’s the King Philip High record holder for both career wins and pins.
“He has things you can’t teach,” says Adams, who has led the Warrior wrestling program for six years and has been coaching Conniff throughout his KP career. “He showed great promise right through the door.”
“He can do a lot of things in every facet of the sport. Technically and tactically, he can do a lot more than most people,” Adams says.
Conniff’s quickness is one of his strengths on the mat. For a big kid, he can turn and spin with surprising speed to bring down an opponent. He’s also a student of the sport.
At the Division 2 State Meet last weekend, he helped KP total 62 points to take 10th place in the field.
Conniff earned Meet MVP honors by taking all four of his matches on pins. The No. 1 seed, he pinned No. 2 seed Alex Echeverria of Beverly for the title. Earlier in the day, Conniff pinned Woburn’s Matt Hurbert in 27 seconds and Oliver Ames’ Max Anderson in 1:28. Then he pinned Jack Carbone of North Andover in the second period of the semifinals.
“Usually, if I’ve wrestled the person before, I’ll watch the films,” said Conniff. “If I’m at a meet I like to watch him wrestle beforehand.”
As for favorite mat maneuvers, he said, “I like the cradle, the ankle pick. Those are my go-to moves.”
As a junior and sophomore, Conniff gained All Sun Chronicle and All Hockomock League acclaim. Last year, he was the No. 2 finisher at the MIAA Division 2 Meet and captured the No. 7 spot at the MIAA All State Meet, then he went on to win four rounds at the New England Championship Meet.
As a sophomore, competing at 182 pounds, Conniff emerged as a household name among the wrestling fraternity by winning the Division 2 South Tournament title, taking the No. 4 spot at the Division 2 Meet and finishing No. 6 at the MIAA All State Meet. Earlier in the season, Conniff took home the Hockomock League Championship Meet title at 182 pounds and totaled 30 pins on the season.
This summer, Conniff will represent the New England Gold program in tournaments all along the Eastern seaboard and as far away as Las Vegas. Ultimately, he hopes to continue a wrestling career in college.
This weekend will mark the end of Conniff’s wrestling career as a King Philip Warrior. “It’s tough, but I think I’ve prepared over the years. It takes a lot of mental toughness.”
It’s more than that, Adams says. “He’s got great character. He’s admirable as a leader, a wrestler and a human.”
