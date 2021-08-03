FOXBORO — The stature of New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been on an upward trajectory during his six MLS seasons.
The undrafted free agent out of Fairfield University became the starting netminder for the U.S. Men’s National team at the Concacaf Gold Cup matches where Turner was awarded the “Best Goalkeeper” award by posting five shutouts in six matches as the U.S. captured its seventh Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Mexico.
“Obviously it was everything I’d hoped for, in terms of results, in terms of winning,” Turner said upon his return to Foxboro, where the Revolution will host Nashville Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“The individual awards and that stuff’s all great, but I’ll let the coaching staff be the ones to really evaluate my play and decide my place on the roster,” Turner said.
Despite his standing with the U.S. men’s team, it remains to be seen whether New England coach Bruce Arena will start him against Nashville in place of Brad Knighton, who won four of five matches during his absence.
“It’s not my place to sit here and tell you where I think I stand, that’s for the coaches to decide,” Turner said.
The Revolution have won four straight matches, three on the road. New England has the most goals (33) and victories (11) in the legue this season, standing atop of the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, the Revolution have compiled an MLS best home-winning percentage (.857) in winning six of seen matches at Gillette Stadium.
The 27-yearold Turner totaled 26 saves over his half-dozen international assignments, five of which came in the “clean sheet” of Mexico, being named “Man of the Match” in that outing and also in the semifinal win over Qatar.
The Park Ridge, N.J., native also compiled a team-best 94 percent passing accuracy out of the back line.
“ I thought Matt was probably the most valuable player in the Gold Cup, because he made a difference in a couple of games in terms of results,” Arena said. “I think Matt gets some real high marks.”
To some extent Turner even surprised himself.
“If we’re talking individual, I don’t really know,” he said. “All individual things are just sort of like put to the side in that moment when you’re raising the trophy. I haven’t really thought too much about myself.
“That’s the beauty of sports, right? You sort of are with a group of people for a certain amount of time and when that time ends that specific group will probably never be together ever again.
“Those are the bonds and memories that you create and that’s what makes sports so special. For me, I think putting a stamp and beating Mexico and being a team that’s always going to be remembered for winning the Gold Cup for the rest of time, that was probably the thing I’m most proud of.”
For his international career, Turner now owns seven caps with the USMNT, six of them shutouts. With the national team, he allowed 0.14 goals per game, conceding only one goal from the penalty spot.
“My approach to the game, my view of the game hasn’t changed,” Turner said. “My message, my mentality, has been consistent. I always want to put my best foot forward. I always want to focus on day in and day out, game by game.
“I never look too far in the future. So you’re talking about World Cup qualifying in September and I’m just worried about Nashville.”
In MLS play this season, Turner has started 12 matches with three shutouts.
“I think that I put my best foot forward throughout the tournament and obviously it all is worth it,” Turner said. “No matter what, all I really care about is that feeling I got when I got to lift the trophy.”
