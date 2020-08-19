PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley doesn’t know if his Providence College basketball team will take to the court at the Dunkin Donuts Center In November to begin its scheduled slate of non-league games.
He admits, that like Villanova’s Jay Wright and the rest of his Big East Conference brethren, there may not even be a Big East season.
There are also other parameters to be considered, like ratings indexes and polls for what standards will be exercised as sources of comparison for selection to a 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament — if there even is a postseason.
Due to the highly competitive nature of the Big East Conference, even a .500 season is considered a success. But will that be weighted more in that teams might not have eight to 10 non-league games on the schedule and an acclimation of 18 to 20 wins overall.
“I don’t have the answer to that, it is a very complicated decision,” Cooley admitted in a conference call Wednesday. “The NABC (National Assoc. of Basketball Coaches, the NCAA, all the leagues, it all depends on how is advocating for you. I don’t have an answer for that.
“Right now, I have to concentrate on if there is a tournament, how do I position Providence College to be in the conversation to be a team worthy of whatever methods they are going to use for us to be selected,” Cooley said. “The best metric is wins, win as many games as you can over a period of time so they can’t leave you out.
“That’s the easy answer, win all your games so they can’t leave you out. So that’s what I’ll tell the guys, let’s not lose, so we’ll be in the tournament.”
But before Cooley and the Friars can even begin to think basketball, returning to the PC campus as students in some form for in-person, on-line or a hybrid approach to higher learning is paramount.
The Big East Conference has already suspended all competitions for the fall season. It is hoped that by late October or sometime into November, a better vision of what the future for collegiate athletics will be.
“Honestly, I don’t have a mindset for it,” Cooley said of the varying day-to-day logistics for education, never mind athletics in any arena. “I can’t be anxious for something that may not happen. I’m talking to my players, the parents and saying that we have to be flexible, that we have to be patient and we have to understand that there are going to be some adjustments that we have to make.
“If we do have a season, it won’t be normal. If we do have an NCAA Tournament it won’t be normal, nor will it be fair. There’s not enough time with metrics to say we’re going to have a fair and even tournament. That’s not going to exist.
“So whatever we have to do to follow protocol, whatever we have to do to try to get a season in, that’s what we’ll do.”
The Friars finished the 2019-20 season at 19-12, including a single season best 12-6 record in the Big East Conference. PC won eight of its final 10 games heading into the Big East Tournament as the No. 4 seed with a NET ranking of No. 37.
“I’m going to do what the Big East tells us to do,” Cooley said. “We have a lot of coaches calls and there are a lot of different suggestions out there. Until the NCAA says that No. 1, we’re going to play, I’m going to take it as it comes. If we have to play two or three non-conference games or zero non-conference games or just league games, we have to be open-minded, we have to be flexible.
“I do not want to play a basketball season if we are putting our student-athletes as risk, nor do I want to people who have to be at the scorers’ table, the officials, anybody, this virus is serious, it’s effecting our world. If we can’t play, it is what it is and we’ll deal with it.
“I can’t speculate, I’m not (Dr. Anthony) Fauci – I’m the basketball coach at Providence College.”
Cooley has not even discussed the variables for practice at the Ruane Center with his assistant coaches, Athletic Director Bob Driscoll and the PC administration.
“Truthfully, I just want to make sure that our guys are healthy,” he said. “They’re on campus, we’ll go over a practice plan in the near future, depending on what the NCAA comes out with, what we’re able to do. That’s not going to change any time soon.”
Cooley has worked under the eight-hour NCAA mandate per week of preseason instruction.
“We’re trying to do our team Zoom meetings, we try to let them speak more, to know them the best that we can, to try to let the group know them,” Cooley said of the not-so-normal return to campus acclimation for student-athletes due to the health and safety guidelines for distancing.
“Getting to know them has been very challenging. I’m concerned with the day-to-day mental health of my players and the day-to-day operations,” of the PC program.
“A couple of them have been late to a couple of meetings, so they caught some heat for that,” Cooley added. “Trying to set that tone, for that accountability, for discipline. We have four newcomers (two transfers, two freshmen) so not being to be with them every single day and not being able to watch their strengths are, to see how they are going to fit into the way that we want to play, not having the summer to evaluate that has been very difficult.”
