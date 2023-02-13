Providence Xavier Basketball

Providence College’s Devin Carter has been a valuable playmaker for the Friars this season.

 Jeff Dean / The Associated Press

As much of an impact as Bryce Hopkins has made upon the Providence College men’s basketball program since his transfer from the University of Kentucky, the one player that the Friars cannot do without is Devin Carter.

“He’s a utility knife, he’s able to play a lot of positions, he’s an energy-giver, “ PC coach Ed Cooley said of the sophomore jack-of-all-trades, a transfer from the University of South Carolina.