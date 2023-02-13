As much of an impact as Bryce Hopkins has made upon the Providence College men’s basketball program since his transfer from the University of Kentucky, the one player that the Friars cannot do without is Devin Carter.
“He’s a utility knife, he’s able to play a lot of positions, he’s an energy-giver, “ PC coach Ed Cooley said of the sophomore jack-of-all-trades, a transfer from the University of South Carolina.
“He doesn’t take a possession off,” Cooley added. “He’s done a great job buying into who we are. It takes time. He’s improving as he learning how to play at Providence. He’s playing a different style than he did last year (at South Carolina) at the school he was at.
Carter delivered his 13th straight game in double scoring figures (his 20th overall) with 12 points and his 12th game with five or more rebounds (seven) in a 73-68 loss to St. John’s Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
It was a preview for the seven newcomers to the PC program, including Carter, of the energy and excitement of playing at MSG, where in a month’s time, the Friars are gearing to be among the top four seeded teams heading into the Big East Tournament.
“He’s like a bed that’s unmade, that’s really comfortable,” Cooley said of rewarding Carter with playing minutes, an indispensable tool to gain a victory. “There’s no fluffy pillows, he’s all over the place,” Cooley said of the versatile, wiry and athletic 6-foot-3, 195-pounder. “He doesn’t need to score to impact the game and that’s really important, he does that in a lot of different ways — that’s what great players do.”
On the season Carter has a favorable assist (63) to turnover (48) ratio, has taken in a team-best 44 steals and delivered the second most (28) blocked shots among the Friars.
“He’s one of the best defensive players in America – he wants the challenge,” Cooley said of Carter’s non-stop energy and his assignments at both ends of the floor.
Against St. John’s, though, “we were lacking energy and enthusiasm early, we were listless,” Cooley said of the No.20 ranked Friars (18-7, 10-4 in the Big East) shooting just 3-for-18 from the floor and falling behind 25-9 at the midway mark of the first half.
“You don’t have to be the most talented player on the floor to impact winning,” Cooley has often said of Carter, who also had four assists in 38 minutes of duty. “We took ourselves out of the game,” Cooley said of PC’s 33 percent (24-for-72) shooting, its 13 turnovers leading to 18 St. John’s points and being unable to convert 20 offensive rebounds into more points.
“Don’t feel sorry for us, we’ll be exactly where we want to be when it’s all said and done,” Cooley said of the Friars bidding for a second straight and their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in his 12 seasons as head coach. “We had wide open shots that didn’t go down. We got shots that we normally make.”
“You’re not going to win all your games and we have a quick turnaround,” Cooley added. “When you look at the Big East top to bottom, you got to win your home games and in this league it comes down to one or two possessions. St. John’s beat one of the top teams (PC), they were more spirited.”
Cooley needs as many minutes as Carter can play and as many plays as he can make through the final six games of the regular Big East season, starting Tuesday night at The AMP against Creighton, who beat the Friars in the Big East Tournament semifinals last season, one of four remaining at the AMP.
“He’s physical, he’s long, he’s tough, he’s an elite competitor,” Cooley said. “He’s a work in progress. He’s so multi-faceted. He’s a tough matchup for opposing teams.
“He epitomizes to me what a really good Big East player looks like at both ends of the floor.”