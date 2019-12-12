PROVIDENCE — Having watched his Friars drop four of their past five games while ranking near the bottom in the Big East shooting statistics, and wearing wounded pride on his sleeve, Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley is adamant it will be a better team heading into the new year.
The Friars (5-5) have the worst record of any Big East Conference member entering Saturday’s game at The Dunk against Stony Brook.
The Friars have lost by six points to Penn, by one to Long Beach State, by eight to the College of Charleston and by 14 to in-state rival URI. And there are still games with Texas and Florida looming before the Big East schedule begins.
“Our decision-making, our ball-handling, our level of intensity, attention to detail,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of the Friars’ reasons for their stumbles. “We’ve got to do a better job collectively. It’s unfortunate where we are record-wise, but we have an opportunity to get better.
“We just haven’t played well. Our mindset has been our biggest issue.
“The only thing you can do is get better from today and not worry about yesterday. If you’re concentrating on the negatives, you’re not going to grow in a positive direction.”
The Friars’ shooting woes have eroded chances for victories with PC ranking No. 8 in the Big East in field goal percentage (.427), No. 8 in 3-point shooting accuracy (.329) and No. 9 in free throw shooting (.663, missing 67 of 199 attempts).
PC has been perplexed by bad starts. The Friars led by three points for New Jersey Tech midway through the first half; trailed by 11 points at halftime against Northwestern; trailed 14-4 after eight minutes against Merrimack; trailed Penn by 17 at halftime; and trailed URI by 11 at halftime.
“It comes down to practice, coach (Cooley) has picked up our intensity in practice,” junior center Nate Watson said. “That will determine whether we’ll be the team that we want to be.
“Our chemistry has to get better,” added Watson, who missed three weeks of the season with a knee injury.
In addition, senior Alpha Diallo has been slowed by the flu; redshirt senior guard Luwane Pipkins has had leg ailments; reserve forward Kris Munroe is out indefinitely with an ankle issue and Greg Gant left the team for 10 days for personal reasons.
“Confidence comes into play a lot,” Watson said. “We have to execute to win, it’s a team effort. We all have to come to play and give 100 percent.”
Cooley has been showing game film to the Friars of how they played in games that they’ve won.
“I’m not a coach that dwells on losing,” he said. “Anytime you lose that many games in a short period of time, you’re confidence is shaken. We’ve had some time to look over and re-evaluate.”
The Friars finish first semester exams Saturday and then have nearly a month without classes.
“We’re not making the volume of shots, we’re missing layups, missing free throws and guys are getting frustrated,” Cooley said. “Collectively, we’ll get better.
“I look at the wins and what did we do. So many eyes look when you lost a game and the things you did in the loss. I’m looking at what we did in the wins.
“It’s a good time, after Saturday there’s no more exams so it’s all basketball for three or four weeks and that’s when a lot of teams grow up.”
“You’re coaching 18-20 year olds and psychology is a big part of development. We have to understand opportunities knocking and don’t ask who it is.
“Providence College has a very good basketball team, we’re just performing at the level of what we want to. There are many people frustrated with that and I sympathize with that, but understand what shoes we’re in and we’re about development.
“It’s early enough to get to where we want to go — it’s not about today, it’s about tomorrow.”
