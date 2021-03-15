PROVIDENCE — Credit Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley for always pointing the finger at himself for being the problem when his program is on the losing end.
In his 10th season as the Friars’ head coach, Cooley is not one to shed responsibility for the woes of his team on and off the floor.
“There’s some soul searching I think we all have to do — and it all starts with me,” Cooley said of not being in the Ruane Center preparing for an NCAA Tournament game this week.
Not since his first season at the helm of the Friars has Cooley been at home, rather on the sidelines, for postseason play.
“Again, I will 100-percent take accountability for my program,” Cooley said, almost in disgust at not extracting better individual and team performances after a 13-13 season in which PC lost 10 Big East Conference games.
“(Athletic Director) Bob Driscoll and (PC President Rev. Fr.) Ken Sicard trust me with this program, and I don’t feel I’ve done a really good job delivering for them,” Cooley added. “So the soul searching starts with me. I need to do a better job. We all need to do a better job. But it all starts with me and that’s where we’ll begin. It wasn’t a season I’m proud of and, hopefully, we can get better as we move forward.”
The record will show that Cooley has won 194 games over a decade. Cooley has won 20 games for five straight seasons, with a .500 record or better in nine straight seasons, six straight NCAA bids, and has won 10 Big East Conference games in six of the past eight seasons, including a school-record 12 last season.
“You know, I think it all starts with preparation, emotional preparation,” Cooley said.
This past season, the Friars lost seven of nine games in one stretch, lost point guard Jared Bynum (calf) and power forward Jimmy Nichols (eye) to injury, and then lost in the opening round of the Big East Tournament to No. 11 seed DePaul, which had won just four games all season.
“There’s no greater stage to come on than Madison Square Garden, the Big East Tournament — it’s one of the greatest pleasures as a head coach to be involved with,” Cooley said.
For a team with two All-Big East selections (David Duke, Nate Watson), to be a No. 3 preseason pick and to fall to a 13-13 season and first-round ouster was upsetting and disappointing for Cooley.
The Friars did win the 2014 Big East Tournament title, but Cooley only has an 8-8 record at Madison Square Garden. The Friars have won just one NCAA game (2015-16 over USC) in Cooley’s half-dozen appearances, losing to North Carolina (2013-14), Dayton (2014-15), USC (2016-17), Texas A&M (2017-18) and Arkansas (2018-19),
There have been several mis-fires on the recruiting trails too in Ryan Fazekas, Makai Ashton-Langford, Brice Kofane, Josh Fortune and Quadree Smith. Some players opted out, seven-footer Pascal Chukwu transferring to Syracuse and highly touted recruit Ricky Ledo not even showing up, opting for an NBA career which never took foot.
“It just wasn’t the year that I thought we would have,” Cooley said of the immediate concerns, a pock-marked PC season riding COVID-19 on and off- campus concerns.
“I know there’s a lot of disappointed people — there’s no one more disappointed than myself at all,” Cooley added. “We expect a lot. Our expectations for our program will remain high – our standards are high. It just wasn’t one of these years where we had enough consistency top to bottom.
The loss to DePaul hurt immensely.
“For whatever reason, we didn’t just have it, we didn’t have a lot of chemistry on the floor,” Cooley said. “I’m really surprised at because we had good practices. I thought we knew what we wanted to do. I don’t have a lot of answers.”
Cooley noted where the Friars go from here.
“It starts with our staff,” he said. “It starts with our strength coach, our trainers, and then trickles down to our players. What can we do better moving forward? How do we prepare? Do they understand the toughness of this league, night in, night out what it takes to be successful?
“On the floor, off the floor — being able to communicate better, being able to understand what is winning and what goes into winning. That’s the conversation I had with our men.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.