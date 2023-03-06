Seton Hall Providence Basketball

Providence head coach Ed Cooley reacts on the sidelines during the second half of Saturday's loss to Seton Hall in Providence.

 Mark Stockwell / The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE — Play better defense, communicate more at that end of the basketball court, rebound better and don’t surrender as many 3-point looks at the basket.

What has been somewhat of a tried and true formula for success — tough defense and physical play under the backboard — for Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley and the Friars has been absent from the scheme over the past two weeks as the PC heads into the Big East Tournament reeling.