PROVIDENCE — Play better defense, communicate more at that end of the basketball court, rebound better and don’t surrender as many 3-point looks at the basket.
What has been somewhat of a tried and true formula for success — tough defense and physical play under the backboard — for Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley and the Friars has been absent from the scheme over the past two weeks as the PC heads into the Big East Tournament reeling.
UConn will oppose PC in a quarterfinal game Thursday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. The No. 11-ranked Huskies (24-7, 13-7) are playing as well as anyone in the Big East, having won eight of their last nine games, including their past five in a row.
“We’ve been pretty elite,” UConn coach Dan Hurley surmised.
Meanwhile, PC (21-10, 13-7) has dropped out of the AP top 25 rankings after a two-month stay and two straight home losses.
“We still have a lot of basketball left to play,” Cooley said.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes (defensively) to win,” Cooley said of the Friars’ defensive doldrums of late. “Whether it’s zone, man-to-man, box-and-one, triangle-and-nine, whatever we have to do. We have to get better on the ball.
“For our new guys who have never played in the Big East and the grind of it, emotionally these kids haven’t been through it – they’re learning Hopefully, it’s a wakeup call for our guys.”
The Friars beat the Huskies in their fifth Big East game of the season by eight points in Providence — UConn missing 17 3-pointers and nine free throws. In the rematch at Storrs, the Huskies took an 18-point decision, shooting 57 percent from the floor in the first half, scoring 50 second half points, while manhandling PC on the backboards to the tune of a 40-20 advantage.
“We’ve played great basketball the whole year,” Hurley said. “It’s a confident team. And I think it’s a loose team that gets excited to play in tournaments. We won’t be uptight. We’re going to go for it.”
This season, the Friars are allowing foes an average of 71.3 points per game on 44 percent shooting overall, including a 33 percent success rate from the 3-point line. The Friars have allowed eight foes to score 80 points or more, losing five of those games.
“Will and want ties into a lot of different things,” Cooley said of the Friars’ defensive approach. “Great defensive teams have energy, they communicate, they’re connected. What’s the known playing Connecticut? They rebound, they’re elite in transition, they do a great job of getting on the glass, they’re disruptive defensively – that’s the known. The will and want is everything incorporated. We have to eliminate their second shots and 50-50 balls.”
Last season, the Friars allowed foes an average of just 66.2 points per game on 41 percent shooting from the floor, 30 percent from the 3-point line. The Friars surrendered 80 points or more just five times last season, losing three of those.
In just Big East games this season, the Friars are allowing an average of 73.4 points per game (only seventh best in the league) and their field goal percentage defense (.453) is sixth best.
“Defense and rebounding is an attitude, it’s a will and a want and it left for whatever reason, so we’ll try to correct that,” Cooley said of trying to put forth a more stringent defensive posture, PC allowing foes 60 or more shots in six of the past seen games. “It’s correctable, we’ve shown that we can do it – we have to get back to doing it.”
The Huskies possess two All-Big East first team selections in Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sonogo. The 6-foot-9 Sanogo, a junior, is the overall Big East scoring leader (at 17.2), while Hawkins is the Big East scoring leader (17.3). Sanogo also ranks seventh in rebounding (7.2) and sixth in field goal percentage, (58.6). Hawkins is the first Huskie to become the Big East scoring leader since Richard Hamilton (1988-89). Hawkins, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, leads the Big East in 3-point field goals (2.9 oer game) and 3-point shooting (37.8), while also making 87.7 percent of his free throws.
“We’re one of the few teams in the country that’s proven they can win a tournament against really good teams,” Hurley said, referring to the Huskies’ title in the early-season Phil Knight Invitational. “There’s not many teams in the country that have a chance to get to 24 wins in the regular season.”
“Communication is probably the most important part of it (defense),” said Devin Carter, a Friars All-Big East selection, of keeping opponents under check. “It’s a team game, we can’t blame anybody. We all have the same goal — win a national championship.”
PC and UConn are 2-2 against each other in Big East Tournament action, with the Friars going 6-6 on the road this season. UConn has won 46 of the 77 meetings all-time between the New England rivals.
“There’s no team in the country playing better than them (UConn) right now,” Cooley emphasized. “We have our hands full. They have a lot of confidence, this is going to be a real tough game for us, we have a lot to play for.”
The Huskies rank No. 3 in the Big East in scoring (at 79 ppg), No. 1 in point margin (plus-14), rebounding margin (plus-9) and field goal defense (.408).
All-Big East selection Bryce Hopkins has scored but 21 points over the past two games, shooting 6-for-20 from the floor.
“It’s an opportunity, we’ll try to take away some of their primaries (scorers),” Cooley said of a more intensified defensive approach. “We haven’t been communicating a lot, we have to be ready coming out of the gate. We all have to be contributing – we can be better, this is what everybody plays for, March.”
The Friars dropped from being a No. 3 seed at the Big East Tournament, and a top 20 national ranking, into the toughest play-in game at MSG and from a likely No. 7 or 8 seed for the NCAA Tournament. PC now has a NET ranking of 51 with a 3-4 record against ranked teams.
“Everybody is zero-zero, we have an opportunity to go to New York and do something special,” Cooley said. “They hope we’re bad, we hope they’re bad. We have a lot to play for. You got to be able to make plays — it’s a different stage, you’re playing for different stakes.”