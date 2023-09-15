Kansas Providence Basketball
Former Providence College men's basketball head coach Ed Cooley will make his return to the Friars' court in January as the head coach of Georgetown.

 Nam Y. Huh/the associated Press

PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley will return to Providence as the head men’s basketball coach at Georgetown University when the Hoyas come to The AMP Center to face the Friars on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Providence College released dates for the Big East Conference portion of its men’s basketball slate, including 20 games against conference foes.