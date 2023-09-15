PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley will return to Providence as the head men’s basketball coach at Georgetown University when the Hoyas come to The AMP Center to face the Friars on Saturday, Jan. 27.
Providence College released dates for the Big East Conference portion of its men’s basketball slate, including 20 games against conference foes.
The Friars will open their Big East season at home on Dec. 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion against Marquette according to Athletic Director Steve Napolillo and new head coach Kim English.
The 2023-24 Big East season for the Friars also marks the return of former head coach Rick Pitino, now in his first season at St. John’s University, the Red Storm heading to the AMP on Feb. 13.
The Friars other home Big East games will be against Butler (Dec. 23), Seton Hall (Jan. 3), Xavier (Jan. 13), Creighton (Feb. 7), DePaul (Feb. 17),Villanova (March 2) and defending national champion UConn (March 9).
The Friars are on the road for 10 Big East games, beginning with Creighton (Jan. 6) and followed by St. John’s at Madison Square Garden (Jan 10), DePaul (Jan. 17), Seton Hall (Jan. 24), UConn (Jan. 31), Villanova (Feb. 4), Butler (Feb. 10), Xavier (Feb. 21), Marquette (Feb. 28) and Georgetown (March 5).