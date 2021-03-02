PROVIDENCE — The challenges present themselves on a daily basis, with basketball being the least of the concerns for Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley.
Keeping his Friars healthy has been paramount as PC is one of only two Big East member schools which has not had to have a COVID-19-related pause to practices or to games — although the Friars have had no less than four games postponed or rescheduled.
Gauging the psychological well-being of his players, along with his staff and himself, have been more taxing than even the X’s and O’s on the scouting report for the final two games of the regular season, beginning Wednesday at St. John’s and then back on campus Saturday at Alumni Hall to meet Top 10-ranked Villanova.
“Unequivocally yes,” Cooley said of 2020-21 being the most challenging of his 27 years in coaching basketball, starting back in 1995-96 at UMass-Dartmouth, then onto Stonehill, URI and Boston College with Al Skinner, as head coach at Fairfield and for the past decade in Friartown.
“This has been challenging, not just from the basketball standpoint, but from your players coming and talking to you one on one, what they’re going through, what their families are going through," Cooley added. “Every time that we test. Are we positive? Are we negative? Every time that we take a test there is anxiety. And when you look around the country, this one is on pause, that one is on pause.
“Then we have the missing games and not rescheduling this game, do we want to play another game? A losing streak, a win here, a setback here, an injury here, which is normal every year. But given what the pandemic has done, it paralyzes you daily!”
Cooley admits that he has been tested more as an individual than as a coach without the normal daily interactions with his players, the PC community and Friar fans. Cooley has always been a people person, honed by his adolescent days at Wiggin Village in South Providence.
“I’m the boss, I’m the head coach and when you’re having an emotional year, sometimes you’re coaching with frustration,” Cooley said. “That zaps kids’ energy — and that’s on me.”
The Friars have been way less than the sum of their parts. They were voted as the No. 3 team by coaches in the Big East, but the Friars are on shaky ground for an NCAA Tournament berth as they enter the final four days of the regular season and then the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York starting March 10.
The Friars (12-11) went through a 2-7 stretch during the season and have had numerous personnel issues — losing intended point guard Jared Bynum (calf strain) on Jan. 2 and then for nine games and losing power forward Jimmy Nichols (eye) in mid-February, missing five games and the remainder of the season.
While the Friars have won three of their last four games and own a 3-0 mark in overtime games along with a commendable 4-6 road record, other issues have surfaced.
“Every day you go home with that on your plate,” Cooley said of the innumerable challenges over practice time, traveling, academics and distance protocol on campus. “When you go into the hotels, it’s grab (food) and go. It’s not like you can connect with your players. We come in for practice just about.”
All-Big East selection David Duke has shown some fatigue in averaging 37 minutes per game, shooting just 25-for-81 with nine 3-pointers over the last seven games. Fellow All-Big East selection Nate Watson has scored just 25 points over the last three games.
Other projected contributors have been inconsistent. Junior A.J. Reeves has made just 45 3-pointers (shooting 34 percent) in 23 starting assignments; sophomore forward Greg Gantt is averaging just four points a game, never once hitting double figures; New Bedford’s shooting guard Brycen Goodine is averaging just 1.3 points, making four 3-pointers in just 14 appearances; transfer center Ed Croswell is averaging just two points and two rebounds.
It hasn't helped not having Friars fans in the stands.
“That’s why you see so many home teams losing," Cooley said. "Just start with the blue bloods, how many home losses does Duke have, how many home losses does Kentucky have, Michigan State, North Carolina, Arizona?
“There are some L’s there that are not traditionally there and that tells you what energy in a crowd does. That tells you how much we miss them (fans) and how much we need them going forward to build our program.
Without the energy from a Dunkin’ Donuts audience, the Friars are four games out of second place in the Big East with an 8-9 record. Three of the Friars’ Big East losses have been by a combined four points – 73-72 to Georgetown, 74-73 to Xavier and 67-65 to Creighton.
PC has missed out on an NCAA bid just once over the past eight seasons and could be headed for the NIT. Furthermore, the Friars have just one NCAA Tournament win since advancing to the round of the Elite Eight in 1997.
For a team that won six straight games at the tail of the 2019-20 season heading to MSG for the Big East Tournament as one of the hottest teams in America, the pandemic has certainly taken its toll on PC.
“Normally, we’re an organization based upon connection to our players,” Cooley said. “We don’t have that intimate relationship with them night in and night out. On the plane, we’re socially distant, on the bus we’re socially distant, in the hotel, watching film we’re in the gym rather than a room.”
“I feel good about our team, we’re in a better place, physically and emotionally. We’re trying to push the pace, accentuate the strengths of some of the people on our team. There are a lot of things that have to happen (to get an NCAA bid). Is there a possibility? Yes.”
