FOXBORO — The athletic department at Foxboro High School will have an unexpected vacancy to fill this fall after Athletic Director Rich Cormier announced Monday that he is stepping down from his post.
Cormier took over the position at Foxboro High in July 2016, serving three years with the Warrior athletic department. He has accepted the same position at Hopkinton High, where he will lead the Tri-Valley League Hillers.
Cormier said the transition was not something he had anticipated before the job was posted in late July, but made the decision based on it being better for his family and closer to his home in Mendon.
“I really enjoyed my time in Foxboro and had the opportunity to work with some really, really amazing people and with tremendous kids,” Cormier said. “So its not an easy decision by any means.
Cormier was at the helm of the department when the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team won the state championship and this past spring when the Warrior girls’ lacrosse team won the sectional title.
“I feel very, very fortunate to have worked with so many great people,” Cormier said. “I worked with a great administration, tremendous coaches, but the best part without question is obviously watching the kids compete, watching the students do what they really love to do.”
Cormier was active in the Foxboro athletic community as a regular on the sidelines for games and working behind the scenes promoting the school’s athletics. He took over the ‘Foxboro Warrior’ Twitter page where he posted updates on sporting events and organized a ‘College Athlete Breakfast’ for all graduating student-athletes continuing to play in college.
“Foxboro is a community that values athletics as part of the academic experience and has a very good tradition of success,” Cormier said. “But one of the things I found interesting when I started there, really not knowing anyone, was how welcomed I was right away. They take you right into their community and that’s something I’ll really always remember.”
Cormier’s last day at Foxboro High will be Aug. 25 and starts at Hopkinton High the following day.
“I’m going to miss being a part of the Hockomock League and working with the other athletic directors and principals in the league,” Cormier said. “It’s really been a great three years. It’s really been a lot of fun and, hopefully, I keep in touch and keep the relationships I’ve developed as I move on to this next step.”
