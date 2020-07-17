If you’ve played Foxborough, Norton, Rehoboth or Crestwood country clubs, you may notice some resemblance.
There’s a good reason for that.
Those four courses, and about 250 more in North America — many of them in New England, especially in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, were designed by the same man: Geoffrey Cornish.
Other Massachusetts courses on the Cornish list include Poquoy Brook in Lakeville, Blissful Meadows in Uxbridge and popular Cape Cod layouts such as The Captains, Hyannis Golf Club, Olde Barnstable, Blue Rock, Farm Neck, Cranberry Valley and Quashnet Valley. In Rhode Island, his work includes Quidnessett, Kirkbrae and Exeter country clubs.
Cornish was an important figure for golf in the Northeast because he designed courses that were affordable to build, affordable to maintain and affordable to play.
As a result, he made the game more accessible to the general public, and not just the country club crowd, during the post-World War II boom years when such stars as Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus were on the rise.
“Geoff was a great golf course architect because he was more interested in spreading the game than in making a name for himself,” golf course architect and author Ron Whitten wrote in a tribute following Cornish’s death in 2012 at the age of 97. “He was the Johnny Appleseed to three generations of New England golfers.
“If you couldn’t afford 18 holes, no problem,” Whitten wrote. “He would build nine. If you couldn’t afford bunkers, no problem. He would put them in later, when and if you had the money.
“For the first 30 years of his career, Geoff’s fees were ridiculously cheap, a tenth of what others were charging,” Whitten added. “He didn’t care.”
Cornish was known for using the natural terrain of the land to construct his layouts. Rather than moving large swaths of earth to shape holes and create difficulty, Cornish preferred well-placed bunkers and hazards. If a hole could be reached easily in regulation, golfers could be sure the green would be treacherous.
An example of this is Foxborough’s fifth hole, which plays at 343 yards, but is one of the most difficult pars on the course, thanks to its well-sloped green.
Another example of a short hole made difficult is the par-4 13th at Norton, which at the tips is just 315 yards. A fairway wood or long iron is needed to place your ball in an ideal spot to make it through a narrow gap in the trees. Miss that spot and your approach will be blocked by a tree or forced to carry a series of bunkers.
Bombers may try to drive the ball near the green, but the approach then would require a low-running chip under tree branches, not the easiest of shots.
A third is at Rehoboth’s 15th hole, which measures out at less than 300 yards. A drive too far, however, will end in a water hazard, and the approach must be precise to a green well guarded with bunkers.
Although he spent much of his life in Amherst and was a frequent visitor to New England, Cornish’s story began in Canada. Born in Winnipeg and educated in Vancouver, he was among the Canadian Army troops hitting the beaches on the first day of the Normandy invasion.
Cornish had once been an avid player. During his stay in Europe in World War II, he used a two-day pass to travel to St. Andrews to play the Old Course.
“In all the years I knew Geoff, I never saw him swing a golf club,” Whitten wrote. “He told me he had given up the game in the 1960s, when he got too busy designing.”
One of his first jobs after earning a master’s degree in agronomy at UMass Amherst was to study the soil at a Vancouver golf course under construction by renowned architect Stanley Thompson. That job piqued his interest in course design, and he worked with and learned from Thompson and later for Robert Trent Jones, an even more famous architect.
Cornish launched his own practice in 1952, taking on various partners over the years in an effort to not only broaden their work but to pass his knowledge on to others.
Besides the abundance of courses he built that helped democratize the game, Cornish’s greatest contribution to golf was that he was the foremost expert on design and history. That wasn’t always the case, Whitten wrote.
“He freely admitted that when he rebuilt a couple of holes at The Country Club before the 1963 U.S. Open, he blithely chopped away at the green contours,” Whitten wrote, referring to the famed Brookline course where three U.S. Opens and a famous Ryder Cub event were held. “In those days restoration was for Tin Lizzies. But he grew to appreciate the historical aspects of his profession, especially after he joined the American Society of Golf Course Architects in 1967. He served as its president in 1975-76 and as its History Committee chairman for decades.”
Cornish authored or co-authored half a dozen books on course design. Of these, the most influential is 1993’s “The Architects of Golf,” which he wrote with Whitten. An update to their 1981 work “The Golf Course,” “The Architects of Golf” provided two invaluable ways for lay golfers to deepen their interest in where they play.
The first half of the book is devoted to an overview of the arc of golf course architecture history, from the mostly found links of Scotland to the then-present-day’s more manufactured courses. Then, the book becomes a reference of hundreds of golf course architects, complete with bio and abbreviated list of courses designed.
Over the years, Cornish accumulated awards like Tiger Woods piles up birdies. He received a Distinguished Service Award from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America in 1981, the Donald Ross Award from the American Society of Golf Course Architects in 1982, and an Outstanding Service Award from the National Golf Foundation in 1984. Three years later, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from UMass. In 1991 he received the John Reid Lifetime Achievement Award from the Metropolitan Golf Course Superintendents Association.
Cornish was enshrined in the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 1996.
The Massachusetts Golf Hall of Fame is located near TPC Boston in Norton. Perhaps someday, Geoffrey Cornish will be enshrined there as well, thanks to the abundance of enjoyable, affordable Bay State courses he has left behind.
