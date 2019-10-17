FOXBORO — New York Jets coach Adam Gase admitted he has never been able to solve the problem that New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman presents.
“I guess I’ve seen him play so much, he’s worked over some of the teams that I’ve been on before so, he’s always a guy we’ve had to game plan for, he’s always a guy that we’ve had to try to contain,” Gase said of Edelman prior to the Patriots traveling to face the New York Jets on Monday night.
“I don’t know if I’ve really been a part of it where we walked out of the game like ‘We shut him down’ because that’s just not going to happen,” Gase added. “He does exactly what those guys need him to do as far as what they want to do schematically. And I think when you have a guy that’s trusted by a Hall of Fame quarterback, like his impact in games is going to always be critical.”
Gase and the Jets benefited from Edelman not playing the second half during the Patriots’ win over the Jets at Gillette Stadium earlier this season. Edelman (chest) did not return after making a 3-yard reception with 1:05 left the second quarter.
Edelman recorded seven catches for 62 yards and one touchdown in the first half alone that game. And it’s far from the only example of Edelman’s success against Gase-led teams.
Edelman caught nine the 12 balls thrown his way for 86 yards and one touchdown against Gase’s Miami Dolphins in 2018. In 2016, Edelman had 25 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown in two games against Gase’s Dolphins.
“I think what makes him such a tough (player to) cover is he does such a great job with his stem of his routes — the way he plays, every play he plays extremely hard,” Gase said of Edelman. “He makes things look the same. He does a great job of after he catches the ball, getting vertical, the run after catches (has) really been something he’s created a lot of yards. He’s one of those guys, there’s so much he can do.
“He’s a tough guy to game-plan for, you just have to be ready for a lot of stuff,” Gase said.
Edelman will lead a Patriots’ receiving group which could be without Josh Gordon on Monday. Gordon did not practice Thursday, while Phillip Dorsett was limited. Edelman, however, was on the field with undrafted rookie receivers Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski during the second half of the Patriots’ win over the New York Giants last Thursday and turned in his second consecutive 100-yard game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.