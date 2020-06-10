NEWPORT — Jim Courier is yearning for a tennis match.
One of the great American professional tennis players in history and an inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the former top-ranked Courier now serves as a television analyst at tournaments across the globe.
But since the Association of Tennis Professionals tour ceased matches due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the cancellation of Wimbledon, the postponement of the French Open and the likelihood that the U.S. Open may be staged without fans, Courier is looking to see any bouncing ball between the lines.
“If we can play this tournament (U.S. Open), we need to,” Courier said Wednesday on a conference call with the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, which had its own ATP Tour grass court tournament canceled in July due to health issues surrounding the coronavirus.
“This is really important for the health of tennis, to stay in front of people,” Courier said of not only creating a source of revenue for players, who have been without earnings since the winter season, but also to create an emotional avenue of stress relief for tennis fans.
“A lot of other sports are opening right now, the PGA Tour starts — even if we don’t have all the players, obviously we’re not going to have Roger (Federer, due to surgery), I think we still need to do our best, to do it safely, to show a pathway for tennis to resume.”
There are proposed restrictions on players and their travel teams of trainers, physiologists, psychologists etc., housing accommodations and travel within New York if the U.S. Open were to proceed. That’s not even considering the hurdle of assembling players from nearly every country to undergo COVID-19 testing.
“There will be lessons that we can learn from that, maybe the French Open (in September) — it’s just too important for the jobs for the tennis community — if it can get played,” Courier said. “And that’s going to be decided not just by the USTA, but New York state and New York City. But if we can, we have to.”
Courier was a force from 1991-93 on the tour, winning four major titles during that span and standing atop the rankings for 58 weeks. Wearing his baseball cap with his flowing red locks, Courier’s inside-outside forehand and compact two-handed backhand vaulted him to being the best in the world.
Courier started playing youth tournament tennis at the age of seven and began playing national tournaments at age 12. By 14, he was a student at the Nick Bollettieri camp and at the age of 16 won the Orange Bowl Tournament. At 22, Courier had reached the singles finals of all four major tournaments, the youngest player ever to achieve that feat at the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and U.S, Open.
“Those in-between point times, when your mind can wander, when you can lose sight, there was a specific regimen to do to stay focused,” Courier said of his determination.
“Not every player needs it (a sports psychologist), but again there’s no stigma to it,” Courier said of tuning in his mindset. “I think initially people were hesitant to talk about it because they thought that it indicated mental weakness – but it doesn’t. It’s a part of being an athlete, mental health is crucial and tennis is a highly stressful endeavor.”
In his 12-year career, Courier won four majors — two French Opens and two Australian Opens — all coming from 1991-93. He earned 23 ATP singles titles and was a finalist in nine others and won six doubles titles, becoming a 2005 Hall of Fame inductee.
Courier was an integral part of seven U.S. Davis Cup teams in 1991-1992, 1994-95, 1997-99, helping the Americans win 1992 and 1995. He was the United States Davis Cup Captain from 2011-2018.
“Learning how to handle tough moments, because in tennis you don’t win every match and you have to learn how to deal with that,” Courier said of the pandemic issues off of the tennis courts that are now effecting everyone across the globe.
“A lot of figuring out stuff out and move forward, goal setting, good health,” he added. “Tennis requires that if you are going to play at a high level.
“The sportsmanship angle, of understanding when we’re done, we’re going to go forward, we’re going to acknowledge the person that we battled with, there are so many amazing elements. Those are some bullet points that tennis just ingrains in us lucky enough to play it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.