PROVIDENCE — It was the first official day of practice for the Providence College men’s basketball team and Coach Ed Cooley was smiling ear to ear, happy to be mingling with students on campus, tending to his glad-handing duties with season ticket holders and supporters, just happy to have his players on the practice floor at the Ruane Center Tuesday among a lengthy list of pleasantries.
“I had chills running up and down my spine when I went into The Dunk to get tested and my COVID shot, I missed the fans,” Cooley said.
These days, Cooley and his Friars are counting down the days — 23 to the first exhibition game of the season Oct. 21 against Stonehill, 42 to the first game of the season Nov. 9 against Fairfield and 80 to the first Big East Conference game Dec. 18 against UConn.
“I’m happy for college basketball, to have an opportunity to compete again,” Cooley said. “That’s our goal, to win the Big East, to win the NCAA championship.”
Last season, the Friars were confined to a fan-less Alumni Hall gym on campus, losing (to DePaul) in the first round of the Big East Tournament and being denied an NCAA Tournament berth. This season, the Friars return fifth-year senior frontcourt fixtures in Nate Watson and Noah Horchler and a four-year veteran in Roxbury’s A.J. Reeves.
Best of all, according to Cooley, is the experience that he will put on the floor, having no less than a half-dozen players that transferred into Friartown from other Division I programs — Al Durham (Indiana), Justin Minaya (South Carolina), Brycen Goodine (Syracuse), Ed Croswell (LaSalle), Jared Bynum (St. Joseph’s) and Horchler (North Florida).
“I’m excited to coach a very, very veteran team, it’s an exciting time for us,” said Cooley, who is starting his 11th season. “I’m happy and, hopefully, the Friars can have a great experience and lead us to a place where we haven’t been in a long time.
“It started this summer, we had an opportunity to have everybody here (for summer sessions of academics and athletics), so the chemistry was there,” he added. “When you have veteran guys like that, it’s easy for the terminology to pick up.
“Let’s be honest, we’re here to win. We’re going to play the best players, players who are reliable, dependable and the players that can deliver. You put on a Friar uniform you have to earn your time, This transfer portal really changes the philosophy of coaching, your recruiting. When you look at college basketball this year, it’s probably the oldest it’s ever been.
“Many of us coaches want to stay as old as we can.”
The Friars were picked for third in the 2020-21 Big East preseason poll, but struggled to finish sixth, with a NET rating of No. 87.
As a result several members of last season’s roster — Jimmy Nichols, Kris Munroe, Greg Gantt — are no longer in Friartown.
“There’s always going to be unhappy customers,” Cooley said of the options that the NCAA provided for players to enter the transfer portal.
“There’s a lot of energy on campus, people are actually excited that we’re in person, they have an opportunity to see our men walk around,” Cooley added of the vitality that was lacking with students not on campus and studying remotely during the 2020-21 academic year. “There is a sense of urgency, a sense of togetherness that I think that everybody enjoys.”
Cooley welcomes three freshmen into the program, 6-foot-10 Rafael Castro (Dover, N.J.), 6-foot-8 Legend Geeter (River Rouge, Mich.) and 6-foot-5 Matteus Case (Pickering, Ont.).
“It’s not 100 percent back to normal, last summer was totally different because everything was up in the air,” Cooley said of the on and off campus restrictions, imposed by PC and the NCAA. “We were dealing with so many different protocol. It feels comfortable trying to get back into a rhythm, whether it’s recruiting, fund-raising, walking around campus, seeing our students working out in the (Peterson) Rec Center, saying hello people, going out to eat, preparing for pratice.
“It feels somewhat normal again.”
PC is coming off a rather lackluster 13-13 season (losing seven of nine games in one mid-season stretch), going 9-10 in the Big East Conference while also facing the uncertainty of COVID-19 interruptions during the season either in Friartown, at The Dunk or on other Big East Conference campuses.
“This is going to be one of the most competitive years for guys to get on the floor because of how old we are,” Cooley said. “How good we can be will be answered over time. I don’t want to over-sell, I don’t want to under-sell. I think we’ll be connected, we’ll be tough, I think our fan base will enjoy watching the product.
“We’re going to try to win every single game. I don’t know how good or how bad we are, but we’re fun to be around, they come prepared — when you have those, you have a chance to be a good basketball team.
“The anticipation of being back there (The Dunk) brings a lot of joy and excitement. College basketball is back.”
