NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Big Red were ready to roll.
The North Attleboro High boys’ lacrosse team was coming off three consecutive MIAA Tournament appearances and had a roster including eight players who would likely be taking their sticks onto a collegiate playing field.
The Rocketeers were built strong with seniors cradling the ball right up the middle of the field, starting with goalkeeper and captain Jake McNeany (bound for C.W. Post College) moving to a defensive cast with Will Yeomans (Miami of Ohio) and captain Brett LaBonte (Southern New Hampshire) along with a front line featuring Jack Connolly (Springfield) and captain Andy DeMattio (Franklin Pierce).
Add in reserve goalie Nate D’Amico (Rivier) along with midfielders Dan Conroy (Keene State) and Ryan Rajotte (University of South Carolina) and the nucleus for North to flourish was ready from the first draw control. All three captains — LaBonte, McNeany and DeMattio — will be playing lacrosse at Division II collegiate programs, while the others will be playing at the Division III or club levels.
“We had just started captain’s practices and everything got canceled, then we were hoping something out of it would happen," LaBonte said. "We got the short end of the stick for sure.”
All eight seniors had virtually been playing on the same team since the fifth grade with the Titans lacrosse program in town, six of whom were starters for coach Kevin Young since their sophomore seasons.
During their freshman year, the Rocketeers posted a North Attleboro single-season record for wins at 16-3 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 2 Central-East Division Sectional.
As sophomores, the group compiled a gaudy 15-2 record, with the defense allowing merely 4.75 goals against per match, once again advancing to the Division 2 Central-East quarterfinals.
In 2019 as juniors, the Rocketeers won nine of their last 10 matches to qualify for the Division 2 Central-East Sectional, allowing an average of 3.8 goals during that span and finishing the season with 10 wins.
“I was heartbroken, I didn’t want to think about it to be honest,” LaBonte said of having his last season in a Big Red jersey be taken away by the corona virus. “It was one of those things that you push off, you get too upset.”
DeMattio was determined to become a single-season 100-point scorer, coming off of two prolific seasons. As a sophomore, he totaled 74 points with 52 goals and as a junior, DeMattio posted 88 points wtith 49 goals. Both McNeany and DeMattio are products of the Rhode Island-based Bulldogs lacrosse program and played a series of showcase tournaments last summer. Now, there have been blanks on every weekend of the summer calendar.
“We were going to be lights out,” McNeany said of the talent on the North roster this spring. “It’s too bad because in the three captains practices that we had, it looked like we were moving the ball like we had been playing for three months.”
For DeMattio, “it was so unfortunate. We started to get together once or twice too on the turf (at Ray Beaupre Field) for captain's practice right before school ended. We were looking forward to something and then when word of a short season got cancelled, we heard rumors about some tournaments (one at Ft. Devens, another at Bryant University) over the summer and applied and those got canceled too.”
LaBonte was supposed to be playing for the Central Mass. Kings program through the summer as he had in 2019, the slate of a half-dozen tournaments throughout New England.
“I’m missing two seasons, that’s tough,” LaBonte said.
LaBonte and some colleagues from the Kings’ program combined for a pick-up tournament over a weekend in mid-July in New Hampshire.
“When I first stepped onto the field for that, I had to get used to the swings of things," Labonte said. “I was a little out of breath, but the good thing for me was that I’ve been running a lot and staying in shape as best I could.”
The members of the North Attleboro team gathered for some indoor training over the winter at Forekicks in Norfolk and assembled for captain’s practices in March before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all high school sports in the Commonwealth. Missing a month of pre-season training was bad enough, but the Rocketeers were still holding out hope that some semblance of a season could be constructed for May, perhaps even just matches against Hockomock League rivals.
Connolly hadn’t played since his sophomore season, missing out on 2019 due to a torn labrum and sophomore attackman Matt Antonetti was coming off of a 20-goal plus season as a Rocketeer freshman. The Rocketeer roster was full of Big Red hockey players in Tyler Sarro, Yeomans, McNeany and Connolly.
“Hockey helped me in lacrosse so much, just the physicality,” McNeany said. “The hand-eye coordination, moving my feet, being aware.
“Our D (defense) core, our attack, the young guys like Antonetti, Connor Rupert, Clay Billingkoff, another year under their belts, we were going to be so good,” McNeany added. “We had great depth. That Ft. Devens tournament was our last hope to play as a team.”
LaBonte started playing lacrosse back in the fourth and fifth grade was a member of the Big Red football team for three seasons.
“We would have won a lot of matches this season, no doubt," LaBonte said. "We were looking to win the Hockomock League championship, definitely the Davenport (Division).”
When the seniors tournament at Ft. Devens got scratched, DeMattio, LaBonte and McNeaney were readying the Rocketeers to participate as Team Big Red for the team tournament in Smithfield, R.I., in what perhaps was one last ride as teammates — being paired with Hockomock League rival Foxboro High to complete a full roster.
“I’ve played lacrosse my whole life and when senior year came around, I was looking forward to having a big season,” said DeMattio, who opted not to play football during his senior season of 2019 due to his committment to lacrosse. “I kind of regretted not playing football now, I look back at it and I didn’t even play a sport my senior year. It was all so unfortunate.”
McNeany was slated to play in the college-centric Cape Cod Summer Laccrosse League, but that was shut down. DeMattio is getting some lacrosse action underway, participating in an indoor league each Monday, driving for nearly two hours to New Hampshire to compete with several of his future Franklin Pierce teammates.
Without a backyard net, with no fields in town accessible and with their parents warning not to break any windows or dent garage doors, McNeany and his elder brother Jason (a sophomore at Coker University in South Carolina) would have rather mundane passing drills.
“My stick skills, my shooting skills — which is all that I’ve been doing the last six months — was fine,” DeMattio said, “but the team play of knowing where to be, the passing, the cutting, the rotating was weird getting back to it. Just like coming around from behind the net and somebody smacking you!”
McNeany has already been informed by C.W. Post that his classes will be on-line, to not report to campus and that any semblance of a lacrosse season will not begin until 2021.
Many of the Rocketeers have convened for impromptu half-field pickup matches each Thursday night, but it’s not the same as battling King Philip, Mansfield or Foxboro.
“The next time that I play, which will be legit, will be the first day that I go back to school in January,” McNeany said. “That’s the next time that I’ll be seeing a live ball. I can’t go almost a year without seeing a ball. Now I have nothing.”
With the prospects of playing lacrosse in college, LaBonte believes that there will not be too much erosion of the skill sets necessary to stand out in the sport, save for some physical conditioning.
Hopefully, there will be a 2021 college lacrosse season.
“Who knows?” Labonte said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed for that.”
