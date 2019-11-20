FOXBORO — Bill Belichick loves him some Rayne.
The New England Patriots coach praised Dallas Cowboys quarterback Rayne Dakota (i.e. Dak) Prescott extensively during his press conference on Wednesday, discussing the pressure the fourth-year signal-caller puts on opposing defenses.
“Hard to see anybody playing much better than him,” Belichick said. “Right now, he’s super impressive.”
As noted by Belichick, defending Dak will be one of the most challenging, yet crucial, aspects of the Patriots’ Week 12 contest as the NFC East-leading Cowboys (6-4) visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards (3,221) and is tied for second in the league in passing touchdowns (21). Prescott had never exceeded 4,000 passing yards in his career, but is on pace to throw more than 5,100 this season. And his current standing in touchdown passes is just three fewer than his personal record.
“The way he’s going might be more than that. Might hit six (thousand), I don’t know,” Belichick said of Prescott exponentially adding to his passing yards over the last two games with 397 and 444 yards, respectively. “This guy can throw the ball, he’s very accurate, he’s got great poise in the pocket, stands in there. He can extend plays and run if he has to, but he doesn’t do much of that unless he really needs to. He has great patience and poise, discipline in the pocket, gets his eyes down field. He’s a very good intermediate-to-deep ball-thrower. He’s got good weapons, but he’s been super impressive.
“Just, great, great quarterback — sideline throws, inside throws, in-cuts, posts, over routes, flag routes, you name it,” Belichick added. “Possession passes on third down, best third down team in the league, best passing team in the league, most big plays in the league — I mean, I don’t know where you want to start, they do it all. And, he does it all.
“He runs options, he runs read zones, keeps the ball in critical situations, tough guy to tackle, makes tough yards when he needs them, so he’s really good.”
Prescott has been among the best quarterbacks in the league, statistically, this year and has even garnered MVP consideration behind Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and others. Prescott is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes for 322 yards per game, while having thrown for 400 yards or more in three games this season. Most recently, Prescott threw for 444 yards in a win over the Detroit Lions last week and 397 yards in a 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Week 10.
“He can make every throw. He can throw it deep, short. He’s smart,” Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore said, adding that the well-seasoned Prescott gets the Cowboys’ offense out of checks if he senses something from opposing defenses.
Belichick said the Patriots looked into Prescott prior to the 2016 NFL Draft when he was coming out of Mississippi State. The Patriots elected to draft Jacoby Brissett in the third round when Prescott when in the fourth prior to claiming NFL Rookie of the Year honors.
“He had a great college career and he’s certainly having a great pro career,” Belichick said.
Prescott and the Cowboys will be the first to visit Gillette Stadium since the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 27.
