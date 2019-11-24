FOXBORO — With so much emphasis being put on the NFL’s top-ranked offense in the Dallas Cowboys going against the league’s top-ranked defense in the New England Patriots, it is imperative not to forget about quarterback Tom Brady, who was limited in practice on Friday, and the Patriots’ offense.
Much like their counterparts on the other side of the football, the Patriots’ offense, which has struggled uncharacteristically as of late, could very likely have its hands full too. The Cowboys’ defense is ranked seventh in the NFL in points allowed (19.7), yards allowed per game (322.1) and passing yards allowed per game (216.9). Dallas is 15th in rushing yards allowed per game (105.2) while having limited four teams to 100 yards or less this season.
A big part of the Cowboys’ success on defense is due to their ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (4.5 sacks), Robert Quinn (8.5 sacks), former Patriot Michael Bennett (three sacks) are all among the contributors on the defensive line. Linebackers Jaylon Smith and Sean Lee have also been key in the defense while the Cowboys will be without second-year linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on Sunday.
Coach Bill Belichick knows the challenge it will present for the 9-1 Patriots.
“They’ve got a lot of good players on their defensive line, so I don’t know how many pressures they have, but I mean, it’s a lot,” Belichick said during his mid-week press conference. “They get ahead (of the chains), they get in third down, or really any down. These guys are explosive, they’re very disruptive — negative plays, tackles for loss, (their) linebackers are very active. (Jaylon) Smith, (Leighton) Vander Esch, probably as good as anybody we’ll play against all year. A lot of disruptive guys up front. Put them all together and it’s all a problem.”
The Cowboys (6-4) are also third in the NFL on third down, allowing opponents to convert on just 32.5 percent of third-down attempts while ranking in the top-10 in red zone defense, allowing 18 touchdowns in 37 red zone trips.
“I think they’re top of the league basically in all of the major statistical categories,” Brady said on Wednesday. “So, very good at all levels. They’ve got a great team so it’s a big, big challenge for us and we’re going to have to play a really great complementary game and try to beat a very good football team.”
The Patriots are coming off one of their worst offensive performances of the season last Sunday when Brady did not throw a touchdown pass in his third game this year against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 17-10 win over the Eagles was one of two games this season where the Patriots did not record more than 300 total yards of offense, finishing with 298.
New England is third in points scored this season, including defensive and special teams touchdowns, while the Patriots are 16th in yards per game (359.9) seventh in passing yards per game (268.9) and 24th in rushing yards per game (91.0).
