PAWTUCKET — There are no better days for Bruce Crabbe than when he spends them at the ballpark, especially when he is attempting to cultivate the future infield of the Boston Red Sox.
In his 12th season of coaching in the Red Sox organization, Crabbe is one of the Pawtucket Red Sox assistant coaches under PawSox manager Bill McMillon who are at McCoy Stadium this summer assisting in the development and preparation of the Boston Red Sox’ taxi squad members for the possibility of being summoned to the major leagues.
So every day, Crabbe arrives early and stays late at McCoy Stadium. There is infield practice and outfield practice, time in the batting cages, the minutes extending to hours in reviewing individual film work and countless one-on-one individual instruction.
“The big thing I like is being close to the infielders, so we can talk about plays that happen,” said Crabbe, the Red Sox’ developmental coach, regarding infielders such as Bobby Dalbech at first or third base, C.J. Chatham at shortstop or third base and Jeter Downs at either second base or shortstop. “We have conversations going on full-time, plays that we made, how we made them, what we could have done differently, where we should have been. That’s been my take.”
Crabbe played with five teams over his nine professional seasons before starting his climb through the coaching ranks in 1994. He was the minor league infield coordinator for Boston from 2007-09 and joined the PawSox in 2014. Prior to that, he coached the “short season” Class-A Lowell Spinners in 2006 and in 2010, and the “high” Class-A Salem Red Sox of the Carolina League in 2011 as well as being a roving infield instructor in the organization.
“The one thing I like about this (camp) is that it’s given me the chance to do individual work with these guys,” Crabbe said of mentoring Chatham and Dalbec, both 25, and the 22-year-old Downs. “I have the opportunity to take them one and one and do the things that I’ve seen from either last year or spring training and talk to them about, what the expectations are and where I would like to see them go. I’ve been pleased with the progression of all of them. Some need more (work) than others.
“I had a little time with C.J. (Chatham) last year at Triple-A — we’ve had some good work,” Crabbe added. “C.J. and I have seen our differences in the past and this has given us a chance to come together and shoot for a common purpose and conmon goal of what I would like to see and what, I think, the organization would like to see from him.”
Crabbe mentioned that the 6-foot-4 Chatham has not been ruled out as a second baseman either, the versatility of him being able to play three infield spots to only enhance his value.
“He’s also going to be playing a lot of second base, so that’s been a new position for him,” Crabbe said. “A lot of the intricacies of second base, the newness of it, the double play pivots. I think that he still has a lot of work to do at shortstop. We’ve had a lot of individual work and I’ve been real pleased with the progression.”
Downs is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox organization, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade. Downs just might have the best chance to become an everyday major league player only if he cleans up his bad tendencies as a young player.
Crabbe saw Downs for the first time in spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., and came away impressed overall despite spotting several of Downs’ shortcomings out on the field.
“To be honest, I saw a lot of sloppiness in his technique, his work ethic, his mechanics,” Crabbe admitted. “I would say inexperience, the way that he goes about things that need to be professionalized.
“I was honest with him and I think that he respected my candor and honesty. We established a pretty good relationship in spring training. We got separated for three or four months (due to the COVID 19 pandemic), but we picked right back up where we left off.
“We let him know that I was happy with where we were (in his development), that things need to be cleaned up. That’s not what a shortstop looks like, not what a second baseman looks like. He’s been asking me for more work.
“There’s honesty and there’s communication that I’m not sure that he felt comfortable with in the past from a lot of other people,” Crabbe said of Downs.. “He knows that it’s well-meant, what he did wrong and what he did right. For some reason, the honesty is letting him know what I felt and what I saw and where I think where he needed to be resonated with him. His introduction to second base was a little more advanced, more than Chatham.
“Mostly with Jeter, it’s not so much professional in his demeanor, but professional as far as mechanics need to go,” Crabbe added. “He needs to be cleaned up. He’s a great talent, but just very sloppy. He respected the fact that I told him that outright. He’s been on board with everything we’ve talked about, we still have aways to go.”
Crabbe thinks that Dalbec just might be the most advanced among the trio of infield prospects in terms of helping Boston at the major league level.
“Bobby is probably one of the more refined position players from the young kids that are here,” Crabbe said. “he’s got the actions that show both at third (base) and first (base). First is a little newer to him as far as the intricacies of footwork around the bag, receiving throws, picking throws in the dirt, where to be on certain plays, on hits, cutoffs and relays and that sort of stuff.
“It’s minimal stuff with Bobby, just cleaning up things. He’s a big guy (6-foot-4), so a lot of times mechanics need to be forced as far as working to get to positions. He needs to work lower. He’s got a good idea of what he needs to be doing on the dirt. He’s got the look for a good defender — it’s just a matter of time before his defensive skills are seen as adequate for the major leagues.”
“At what role, who’s to say?” Crabbe said of the potential of Chatham, Dalbec and Downs. “I believe that Jeter Downs could turn into an everyday position player with this Red Sox team. Bobby (Dalbec) could fill in at a corner spot. There’s youth here that projects. I would never say that Mookie (Betts), at 20 years old in Lowell, would be the player that he is now.”
