PAWTUCKET — The fall baseball instructional leagues, the winter baseball league season — Boston Red Sox Vice President for Player Development Ben Crockett has no idea what the landscape will become by World Series time and beyond for major and minor league baseball.
“Our focus hasn’t changed from year to year in terms of the importance of what we do and how much drafting, acquiring free agents and developing into the success of our organization,” Crockett said after watching the Red Sox' taxi squad players working out at McCoy Stadium on Monday.
“It’s a great opportunity to help these guys get to the big leagues,” Crockett said of the two dozen pitchers, catchers, infielders and outfielders assembled at the base of operations for the Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate in the International League for nearly a month now.
“It’s a challenge," Crockett said. "Obviously, there is the subjective evaluation of the staff, we’re getting as much objective data as we possibly can. Then there are things that we can’t account for — familiarity. There are some things that are hard to evaluate 100 percent.”
“With the combination of different factors, we’re doing the best we can to have a sense of what progress is being made.”
Without having a minor league system, visiting the PawSox on a regular basis, watching the development of players at the Double-A and A levels, the process for Crockett has been skewered without competitive games at the lower levels of baseball, making it difficult to review and assess players in the system.
There is some talk of keeping Red Sox players in New England when the MLB season and taxi squad period ends. Boston intends to follow the MLB directives, whatever they may be.
“What direction, what teams are allowed to do, we welcome the opportunity to develop our guys,” Crockett said. “Winter ball leagues are still working through some of the details, their situations, instructional leagues and fall opportunities -- we’re waiting for guidance on what we will be allowed to do.”
From mid-March when COVID-19 sent baseball players home and then with the resumption of activity, the necessity to stay prepared and ready to play baseball for the Boston Red Sox has been the motivation for individuals throughout the organization.
“We’ve asked all of our players to continue baseball activities,” Crockett said of players throughout the system outside of Pawtucket. “We’ve been giving them programs throughout the off-season. For everybody, it was just stay as ready as you can because the season might start.
“It’s been a different environment for everybody involved,” Crockett said of the staged scenario in Pawtucket. “We’re doing the best that we can to try to simulate a competitive environment, that part of it has gone really well – the number of reps that guys are getting on a daily basis, the ability to keep pitchers on their routine.”
The taxi squad moved its operations from McCoy Stadium to Fenway Park over the weekend to change the scenery.
“What could be somewhat monotonous,” Crockett said. “That’s one of the hidden benefits of the setup that we have now,”
Crockett and organizational staff are able to evaluate players on the cusp of the major league level at McCoy Stadium, with intra-squad games and the metrics developed by PawSox coach Bill McMillon and the staff of assistant coaches in place.
“We see them maybe a little bit more now, the flexibility to see them with runners on base, we practice certain game situations, a pitcher coming in with a runner on base, to simulate certain things,” Crockett said of playing baseball where “distance” is measured in six feet, not just in the length of home runs, radar guns or exit velocity.
“We’ve tried to instill how important that is,” Crockett added of the health and safety measures in place due to the coronavirus. “All of these guys are trying to get to the big leagues and understand that as players are moving back and forth, we’re not on an island, what happens at the alternate site could potentially impact the major league side.
“It’s up to every player and coach to do everything that they possibly can to stay safe. As a whole, the group has taken it seriously, it’s been great,” Crockett said. “We’re doing the best that we can to try to simulate a competitive environment. That part of it has gone really well.”
