WRENTHM — Seekonk High senior Zach Laverdiere was the top finisher among the area’s runners at the MSTCA Frank Mooney Invitational Cross Country Meet Saturday at the Wrentham Developmental Center.
Competing in the Small School Division, Laverdiere covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:51 for 11th place, three seconds ahead of teammate Noah Hurd, in 14th.
Seekonk’s freshmen had three top-10 finishers, including Caiden Sears at 10:18. Owen Blanchard and Saul Simmons finished eighth and 10th, respectively. Kylie Halpin was the top Seekonk female runner in the Senior-Junior Division, taking 18th place.
Also in the Small School Division, Norton Cam Johnson finished 25th in the boys’ Sophomore Race, while Mattia McIntyre was 25th in the girls’ sophomore race.
The Dighton-Rehoboth High boys and girls teams both finished seventh among scorers in the Senior-Junior races. Grame Sullivan took the No. 23 spot for the Falcon boys’ team at 17:13.
In the Large School Division, Eliot Davis was the top finisher for King Philip High in the Sophomore Race, taking the No. 49 spot.
Also in the Large School Division, Bishop Feehan’s Anthony Kurtzer cracked the top 50 with a 42nd spot in the Senior Race at 17:07. The Shamrock girls’ team had two strong showings, a 20th spot by Kate Wagner in the Sophomore Race and a 21st place by Christi Assi in the Freshmen Race.
Frank Mooney Invitational Cross Country Meet
At Wrentham Developmental Center
Small School Division
Dighton-Rehoboth results: Boys – Senior-Junior—23-Grame Sullivan 17:13, 38-Josh Rebello 18:11.5, 59-Nick Ware 18:34.3, 82-Brady Courcy 19:04, 95-Mike Lavigne 19:30.6; Sophomore—49-Jonah Hoboa 21:00.2, 47-Sam Courcy 20:46.7; Freshmen-14-Jeremy Gale 11:30.7, 47-Logan Keating 13:07.4, 61-Paligan Sintorn 13:37; Girls – Senior-Junior—44-Sarah Charbonneau 21:47.5, 54- Zoey Jestude 23:06.4; Sophomore—36-Mariana Lavigne 24:22.
Norton results: Boys—Senior-Junior—88-Ty Bruno 19:10.8; Sophomore—26-Cam Johnson 19:15.5, 47-Quinn McNeal 20:25.5, 71-Ryan Kaplan 21:58.7, 74-Chris Guiney22:17.8; Freshmen—80-Stephen MacLennan14:28.9 83-Ben Sparks 14:45.5; Girls—Senior-Junior—77-Ava Scagnoli 22;53, 88-Mikayler Patfh 23:2.5; Sophomore—25-Mattia McIntyre 23:18, 47-Olivia Marsolais 25:19.8, 50-Michaela Heayden 26:28.9, 57-Cate Childs 26:188;Freshmen—21-Maddie Shea 13:02.2,30-Eve Henry .
Seekonk results: Boys –Senior-Junior—11-Zach Laverdiere 16:51, 15-Noah Amaral 16:54, 55-Cristiano Almeida 18:31, 123-Noah Tadros 20:03; Freshmen—1-Caiden Sears 10:18, 8-Owen Blanchard 11:15, 10-Saul Simmons 11:21, 17-Travis Ferreira 11:46 ; Girls –Senior-Junior—18-Kylie Halpin 20:32, 40-Kelsey Gendreau 21:41, 57-Sydnie Hoskins 22:08, 107-Ella Gerardi 24:18, 121-Abby Rickhard 25:46; Sophomore—26-Makenzie Carlsten 23:24; Freshmen—18-Juliet Provost 12:56, 28-Riley Mahoney 13:31.
Large School Division
Bishop Feehan results: Boys –Senior—42-Anthony Kurtzer 17:07 51-Brendan LeBlanc17:34, 63-Cormac Masterson 17:37, 80-Chris Dowd 17:59; Junior—60-Shawn Sahi 18:35; Sophomore—48-Declan Shannon 18:10, 70-Ryan Anglin 18:38, 86-Adam Johnson 18:58; Girls – Junior—21-Christie Assi 21:01; 25-Bridget Sutula 21:13, 31-Ryleigh Asselin 21:34, 41-Emily Romn 22:12; Sophomore—20-Kate Wagner 20:57, 51-Erin Parkinson 23:26, 90-Elaine Flood 26:13.
King Philip results: Boys –Senior-Junior 94-Preston Hubert 19:13.6; Sophomore—49-Eliot Davis 18:11.6, 67-Liam Nolan 18:38, 73-Peter Cataldo 18:39.5; Freshmen—80-Owen Donahue 11:42.6, 99-Nate Hill 11:53.1; Girls – Senior-Junior—95-Makayla Hickey 24:23.6; Freshmen—77-Keira Evans 14:22.2.
