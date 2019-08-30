FOXBORO — Playing deep into the fourth quarter in the final game of the preseason is not often looked upon as a positive sign for an NFL player.
After all, those players on the field during the late stages of August often are the ones who do not make the 53-man roster.
New England Patriots’ cornerback Keion Crossen may prove to be the exception.
In his final bid for a roster spot before the league’s roster cutdown deadline of 4 p.m. on Saturday, Crossen was the most impressive player on the field down the stretch.
He finished with a game-high 12 tackles, five pass break-ups and one interception in Thursday night’s 31-29 loss to the New York Giants, all of which were noteworthy numbers for the second-year Patriot as he concluded a fairly strong preseason.
“I feel like I have improved a little bit from last year,” said Crossen, reflecting on the 14 games he played last season. “I’m just trying to learn my position every day, get better every day and listen to the vets. You’re never too old to keep learning, and I just continue to do that and make the best of my opportunities.”
Those opportunities followed a rough start for the Western Carolina product. Crossen allowed three receptions on his first three targets by the Giants’ offense. Among them were a 14-yard slant to Giants’ top-tier receiver Golden Tate, a 23-yard fade to Tate and a 35-yard touchdown to Alonzo Russell.
The result? Three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Not an ideal start, but one he made sure to recover from.
“The vets just told me to keep my head up,” Crossen said. “That’s the nature of our business — keep battling, keep fighting. My teammates did a great job of encouraging me. I just kept fighting and things turned for me.”
That they did. After a New England fumble on their third drive of the game, Crossen was targeted twice in three downs and he made plays on the ball each time. On the next drive, New York quarterback Alex Tanney threw a deep ball to Russell on third-and-11 only to have Crossen recover after turning his body as he leaped and deflected the ball away.
On the following New York possession, Tanney overthrew a Giants’ receiver only to have Crossen in the right place, at the right time, to make the interception before tumbling out of bounds.
The Patriots have a crowded defensive backfield, including All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams, Jonathan Jones all at corner. Look for Crossen to earn a spot on both defense and special teams.
