REHOBOTH — Have shot, will travel.
The résumé, the highlight-film reels are all there, putting forth a positive presentation of the all-around skills, never mind the acumen of accuracy with his shooting range for John Marcille, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High basketball star.
Having completed a stellar junior season where he averaged 14 points and six rebounds per game for the South Coast Conference champion Falcons, Marcille’s name flashed on the recruiting screen for college basketball scouts.
Then, what was supposed to be the prime season for showcasing his skills during the spring and summer of games and tournaments in New England and along the Eastern seaboard, has become a blank canvas for the Falcon.
Instead of being able to take the ball to the basket, launch 3-point shots, deliver some post-up moves in the paint, and stop-on-a-dime for fadeaway jumpers, Marcille has been left to shooting the basketball in the backyard.
Instead of having his radar rising on the recruiting scene, Marcille hasn’t been able to prove that he’s “got game” in person for the college scouts who typically line the stands for spring and summer tournaments.
“He can play at the next level, no doubt about it,” Bill Cuthbertson, the D-R coach said of his skill set, his length, his basketball IQ, his versatility and competitive manner.
Marcille has been a two-year starter for the Falcon basketball team and got into a handful of games as a freshman.
Marcille also quarterbacks the D-R football team, while running the middle distances and extending the tape measure for jumps of all sorts for the Falcon spring track team.
“This has been difficult to kind of sell myself, to market myself,” Marcille said of presenting videos of himself in competition over the winter, but none from the spring and summer seasons.
“All I can do is email coaches and send them videos — that’s me in February, but I don’t have any from July. Coaches like to see you play in person. It’s tough at this point, it’s hard.”
But it is as a shooting guard or as a small forward that Marcille has made his name.
The 6-foot-5 Marcille, an All-South Coast Conference selection last winter for the 14-win, MIAA Tournament-qualifying Falcons, may be left to playing only in a summer league at the Mass. Premier Courts in a few weeks when the facility opens.
“I’m hoping that Mass. Premier opens up for summer league,” Marcille said of seeking any hardwood competition that he can find. Most AAU programs have shuttered in place, with travel to tournaments being restricted.
“All of the gyms closing down, everything is up in the air at this point due to the quarantine,” Marcille said. Marcille had played with the Fall River-based Massasoit Warriors AAU program for the past five seasons. He was headed to play with Bridgewater-Raynham-based Team New England this summer before the coronavirus took the ball out of his hands.
Marcille will shoot at the backyard rim and work on his dribbling for two-plus hours every morning, take a break, and then resume afternoon and evening sessions. “I have a spotlight, so I can play all night,” he chuckled.
“I’m glad, obviously, that I have something, a backboard that I can shoot at,” Marcille said, as others in his predicament are without even a playground, as some communities opted to remove the rims to prevent congregations of players.
Marcille was not a fan of on-line schooling either for the final three months of his second semester. “I’d rather be in class; this makes me appreciate my teachers more, being there to help me,” he said.
Marcille is missing out on the spring track season too, having clocked some very good times in the 200 (25.23), 400 (57.14) and 800 (2:24).
And if the football season begins on time, during the third week of August for prospective Falcon players, he would have to take himself off of the basketball floor for summer-league competition to begin his gridiron routine.
“Playing football makes me stronger and gives me a tougher mentality,” Marcille said, after not having played as a freshman. “The track helps too, all that jumping (high jump, long jump) helps getting off of my feet on the basketball floor and with quickness.”
Marcille has had contact with a few New England colleges, but is exploring his options — hoping that his phone rings despite the absence of live competition.
“During the spring and summer seasons, you can play 30-40 games,” Marcille said. “Now the showcases (tournaments) aren’t going to have all those kids there. All I can do is keep on working.”
When Marcille was a kid, baseball was his passion. But when he got to being 11 or 12 years old, his mom, Kathy, presented him with an ultimatum for AAU or club team membership: one or the other.
“Baseball games are kind of long and boring, but in basketball, something is happening every second and my mind is racing all the time,” Marcille admitted. “I can see things before they happen on a basketball court, make a decision and take control.”
Marcille said he is comfortable playing with the ball in his hands or without it, in the backcourt or on the wing. “My shooting is my strength. I rely on my ball-handling a lot to create more shots.
“I’ve had a chance to work on my game every single day and show them what I’ve got.”
