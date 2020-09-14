REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High and Seekonk High were determined to compete in fall sports this year against a slate of South Coast Conference rivals.
But, whereas the administrations of both schools voted to embrace a semblance of a fall schedule, the superintendents of the other eight SCC member schools voted to forego athletics.
Friday was supposed to be the reporting date for all student-athletes, with the exception of football, under guidelines from the MIAA and Massachusetts Dept. of Health. However, no Falcons or Warriors will be on the practice fields until further notice.
SCC superintendents from each district deemed it to be in the best interests of their school systems to address the concerns of reporting to school first, while postponing the concerns for the health and safety and well-being of student-athletes to the future. Nearly half of the 10-member conference schools began the academic year with remote online learning instead of classroom instruction and superintendents deemed it to be a mixed message for student-athletes were they to approve of athletic programs being underway.
After the entire spring schedule of athletic competition for SCC student-athletes was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SCC administrators were hesitant to begin soccer, volleyball, golf, field hockey and cross country seasons — even with extensive health and safety modifications in place for each sport. Football was already moved to the Fall-2 season (Feb. 22-April 25), a gap period at the end of the winter sports season and the start of the spring sports season. The SCC members will now transfer the other fall athletic programs to that period as well.
“Everybody was kind of blindsided by it,” Seekonk High boys’ soccer coach and winter track coach Matt McCartin said of the SCC’s decision to wipe the fall sports calendar clear. “It was our understanding after talking with our administration that the overwhelming majority of ADs and principals wanted to give it a go. Whatever it took to meet the safety guidelines, we would get it done.
“Then all of a sudden, the superintendents got together and only Seekonk and D-R supported sports,” McCartin added. “It kinds of leaves a bad taste in your mouth in that it (sports) was something that they didn’t want to deal with – with everything that they had on their plates, why add something to it?
“Even if the kids are doing full remote learning, it (sports) was all the more reason to get them out of the house and get them active.”
The primary issue for all sports coaches is the concern for the weather, practicing outdoors in cold conditions and on fields, if grass, will be especially less than desirable.
“What’s that going to look like?” McCartin said. “The kids ask me and I don’t have any answer to their questions. If you have a turf field fine, but what about all the other practice fields? Baseball, softball, spring track, that first month is usually brutal.
“I still think that there are better options on the table. Delay the winter sports season and do the spring sports in May and June, those might be better options than what we’re looking at now. We were ready to tackle that (restrictions) ... it was going to be challenging, but it would be right for the kids and in the best interests of the kids. Let’s just figure it out and d it. We could have gotten it done.
“Sports is the one constant is so many kids’ lives. They have school, maybe stuff going on at home, but sports is always there for them. It’s devastating for the kids.”
Dighton-Rehoboth High football coach Dave Moura, his staff and Falcon players were prepared for a season with the proposal for the sport being moved to the Fall-2, gap season. Now, with all sports banned, there can be no formal team conditioning and strength programs and no out of season coaching.
“I was very surprised by the (SCC) decision, because our administration was in favor,” Moura said. “The coaches here, we were all on board with whatever guidelines would be in place. But at the end of the day, the kids came out empty-handed. Hopefully, there will be some semblance of a winter season for the kids.”
The MIAA will allow for football programs to begin workouts in December and Moura hopes that student-athletes will continue with unsupervised strength and weight training programs.
“We just thought, that on our end, we could get something going,” Moura said of the athletic program at D-R, even minus football. “When the superintendents came back with their decision, we were all devastated.”
“Not kind of disappointed, but very disappointed,” Seekonk High cross country and track coach Frank Mooney said of the decision to create empty calendars for September and October and postseason competition in November. “My kids have been running since March. We have had a pretty consistent group and they are all extremely disappointed.”
Seekonk High senior distance runner Andrew Cabral is regarded as one of the premier mile and two-mile runners in the state, The SCC winter track champion in the mile and 1,000, the MIAA Division 4 indoor mile champion, the defending SCC cross country champion and No. 2 divisional finisher at the MIAA Meet, Cabral was destined to open more eyes from collegiate recruiters. Now, his resume has blank lines.
“I want to be on the first tee on Feb. 25 when they tee off for that first golf match — you can play golf up here in February,” Mooney said. “With the spring sports teams, you’re lucky if you can start in April! How do you play football or soccer or field hockey with snow on the field? There are only two turf fields in the league (SCC), so that is going to be interesting.”
All that Mooney can tell the Warrior runners now is to keep pounding the pavement or run around the track at Connolly Field on campus.
“No coaching either, so the kids will be on their own,” Mooney said.
Bill Cute has been taking his Dighton-Rehoboth High golf team out to the No. 1 tee for nearly four decades now and finds it rather peculiar that of all the sports requiring social distancing, golf is the least damning for protocol.
“Eight superintendents voted to pull the plug (on sports) with D-R and Seekonk in the minority,” Cute said. “We had our fingers crossed. We were hoping to get part of a season in, but it wasn’t in the cards. I was very disappointed. If there was a sport that’s conducive to playing in all of this mess, it’s certainly golf.
“The rationale that they (superintendents) had was that if they supported sports that would be sending a mixed message, that the kids wouldn’t be going in-body into the (school) building.”
To compensate for the loss of the entire fall golf season, the management of the Hillside CC in Rehoboth will allow for Falcons to use the course at a nominal fee for practice — just without Cute coaching under MIAA guidelines.
“It will be like intramurals, but at least the kids will have something to do,” Cute said.
Cute played a more than average amount of rounds of golf over the summer and found courses, social distancing and clubhouse protocol very manageable.
“From what I heard on some of the restrictions in sports like volleyball and soccer, 7-on-7 field hockey, it’s almost better off not playing,” Cute said. “If they were to play, it would be a completely different game. We have to hope that by the spring, we get something. March 1 isn’t conducive for anything.”
Kim Pellerin serves as the Seekonk High field hockey coach and was prepared to assume the role of Warrior softball coach. All of her team meetings, practice plans and scouting reports remain in limbo.
“I’m a bit surprised, but the biggest concern for them (superintendents) is getting the schools running, which is as it should be — sports should be secondary.” Pellerin said. “That’s not to say that I’m not upset and we got pushed to that February slot, but the schools were the bigger issue. It will be hard, it will be hard to practice and play in February and March. And playing 7-on-7 field hockey will be horrendous and most of us aren’t that deep (roster depth). We all have our fingers crossed in getting some sports programs underway.
“They’ve got to try to get something going for education before they put sports into play, I can understand that. “We’ll feel this for a couple of years.”
