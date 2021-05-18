VILLANOVA, Pa. — Former Bishop Feehan High softball great Julia DaCosta has checked off two of her collegiate softball goals at Villanova University.
The Wildcats’ senior first baseman from North Attleboro guided Villanova to its first Big East Tournament title and its first appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament.
DaCosta hit a team-leading .412 (7-for-17) with two doubles and a home run in the Big East Tournament as the Wildcats beat Connecticut twice for the title with the former Shamrock being named to the Big East All-Tournament Team.
Villanova (36-13) is one of 64 teams in the NCAA Division I field and will meet Ole Miss (34-20) Friday as part of the Tucson, Arizona Regional. Championing the Wildcats’ cause is Mansfield native and Athletic Director Mark Jackson.
Competition at each of the 16 regional sites on the first weekend of the tournament will be double elimination with nearly the same schedule structure as the Wildcats had at the Big East Tournament. The winners and losers of Friday’s games will face each other on Saturday during the second of three days of regional play.
The Wildcats head into the postseason with a .735 winning percentage and 36 wins in their last 43 games. The Wildcats rallied from a 4-3 loss to host UConn in their opening game at the Big East Tournament to reel off four straight wins for the title. Villanova became only the fifth team in Big East history, and the first since 2002, to win the championship after losing its first game.
Villanova vanquished one of its longest Big East rivals in Connecticut. The Huskies held a 42-7 edge on Villanova in the all-time series, UConn returning to the Big East after a seven-year absence.
The second-seeded Wildcats beat third-seeded UConn 5-1 and 6-1 in the Big East title series on the Huskies’ home field, Burrill Field..
DaCosta had one hit in the 5-1 win where the Wildcats scored four sixth-inning runs to break a 1-1 deadlock.
In the second game, DaCosta had a hit and a walk, with the Wildcats scoring three runs in the seventh inning while keeping the Huskies scoreless through the final six frames.
Villanova outscored its foes 37-12 in the five Big East games, 28 of the runs being scored from the fifth inning on. The two tilts against the Huskies were tied at 1-1 through three innings.
DaCosta belted two hits in the Wildcats’ 9-1 win over DePaul and two more hits in a 14-5 victory over Butler to advance to the championship series.
The Wildcats scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings with rallies that all started after there were two outs and nobody on in the first game.
DaCosta smacked a first-pitch double to right field and scored the go-ahead run in the second game for Villanova. She also drew a walk and scored the Wildcats’ third run in the sixth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.