PAWTUCKET — If Bobby Dalbec ever reduces the rate of striking out at the plate, the power-hitting third baseman could one day supplant Rafael Devers in Boston, or force the Red Sox to make a roster transaction.
The 24-year-old No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox organization made his AAA debut with the PawSox Saturday with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate, and followed that up Sunday with another hit against Rochester in a 7-3 victory at McCoy Stadium.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Dalbec was promoted from Class-AA Portland, where he ranked No. 1 in the Eastern League in HRs (20) and No. 3 in RBI (57).
But Dalbec struck out 110 times in 359 appearances at the plate. Dalbec went without a K in his AAA debut, but then had three strikeouts Sunday.
“It’s nice to know the (Red Sox) organization feels like I’m ready for this,” Dalbec said after contributing significantly to the PawSox snapping a four-game losing skid with his glove — taking a ground ball and firing to the plate with the bases loaded in the eighth inning for the second out of the frame.
Rusney Castillo spanked a solo HR and Josh Ockimey connected on his 21st HR of the season, a three-run shot in a four-run fourth inning that propelled the PawSox to victory, snapping Rochester’s five-game win streak.
Dalbec hit .234 in Portland with 84 hits in 105 games, owning a .371 on-base percentage with a .454 slugging rate.
In a poll of Eastern League coaches, Dalbec ranked No. 1 as best power prospect, best strike zone management, best infield arm, and most exciting player.
“I feel like I’m ready for it (AAA),” Dalbec added. “I’m excited to be here.”
A fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Arizona by the Red Sox in 2016, Dalbec batted .240 for Portland during the month of July, generally being stationed in the No. 3 (55 times) or No. 4 (48 times) spots in the order.
Dalbec played the 2014 Cape Cod League season with the Orleans Firebirds and pitched Arizona to the 2016 NCAA College World Series championship.
Being pushed along the progress line in the Red Sox organization, Dalbec blasted 32 HRs and drove in 109 runs between Class-A Salem and AA Portland in 2018.
Even though Dalbec was the Red Sox’ minor-league organization “Defensive Player of the Year,” in 2018, Devers is a younger edition of him. And moving to first base may not be an option either, as the Red Sox drafted 6-foot-4, 240-pound Tristan Casas in the first round last year.
FOUL BALLS — Kyle Hart (8-4) allowed seven hits, including a fourth-inning solo HR (just the sixth he’s allowed) while taking seven K’s in five-plus innings as the PawSox starter. Hart has won five of his last six starts … Cole Sturgeon spared Hart and the PawSox with a spectacular leaping catch at the wall with the bases loaded for the final out of the sixth inning … Boston summoned pitcher Ryan Weber to the parent club … Rochester hit just 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 runners … The PawSox had lost their previous four games, scoring just 11 runs over 36 innings with four HRs (two each by Josh Ockimey and Chad DeLaGuerra).
