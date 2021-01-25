REHOBOTH — It runs through the family, scoring 1,000 points — as Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High senior Emily D’Ambrosio is the latest to place her keepsake basketball on the homestead mantel.
Her dad, Tom D’Ambrosio, scored 1,000 points as a Hilltopper at Durfee High, and D’Ambrosio’s sister, Kylie, became the third D-R Falcon ever to achieve the milestone during her career.
Emily D’Ambrosio reached the fabled figure on Friday for the 6-0 Falcons in a 19-point victory over Somerset Berkley in a South Coast Conference game, scoring 17 points.
Ironically, Tom D’Ambrosio, who played for legendary Durfee High coach Skip Karam, scored the 1,000th point of his career at Somerset Berkley as well.
D’Ambrosio now has 1,0003 career points. The milestone was honored with a ceremonial parade on New Street and the D-R Regional High parking lot on Friday night.
“He can beat me one-on-one in the driveway all the time,” Emily D’Ambrosio said of her dad. “He taught me everything I know, he’s the one that coached me growing up.
“What he emphasized was using my left hand, just as much as my right hand and playing defense, that’s the most important part.”
D’Ambrosio played for coach Debbie Charette, the former North Attleboro High standout, as a freshman and sophomore at D-R. Over the past two seasons, she has been mentored by another former Rocketeer, former North Attleboro High boys’ coach Chris Perron.
D’Ambrosio becomes the fourth female Falcon basketball player to achieve the milestone.
Mary Nwachikwu (’09) is the all-time leader among D-R girls’ team members with 1,589, and the No. 2 scorer all-time among all Falcons behind Tommy Blessing.
D’Ambrosio’s sister Kylie (’16) ranks No. 2 on the Falcons’ 1,000-point scorers among girls with 1,144 points in 82 games. The first Falcon to achieve the milestone was Keli Rupert (’01), who accounted for 1,110 points.
“She’s just a smart, smart player,” Perron said of the South Coast Conference All-STar and Sun Chronicle All-Star.
Naturally it was a steal and mad dash to the bucket that resulted in a layup for her milestone points against the Blue Raiders after the 5-foot-8 D’Ambrosio had scored 14 of her career-high 33 points on Tuesday against Fairhaven.
D’Ambrosio is averaging 23 points and eight rebounds per game for the Falcons. That is coming off of averaging 18 points per game as a junior, D-R having qualified for the MIAA Tournament during both her sophomore and junior seasons.
D’Ambrosio has played in the Mass. Illusion AAU program since the sixth grade, being mentored by her dad with that team during the spring and fall showcase tournament season throughout New England.
She never played on any youth or AAU team with her sister due to their differences in age, but Kylie had a profound impact in her development.
“She’s a really good shooter and taught me a lot about shooting,” D’Ambrosio said. “Just to have confidence, having trust in your teammates.
“I wasn’t really a shooter, it’s not great and it still isn’t,” she added. “People would yell at me, ‘Emily, you’re not shooting enough. Kylie taught me a lot about keeping my elbow in and following through.’ ”
No. 12 on the roster has a habit of delivering, if not on the basketball field, as a member of the D-R girls’ soccer team and Falcon spring track team.
“The pace of AAU basketball is very fast which helps going into the high school season,” D’Ambrosio said, serving as a point guard for both teams. “Everyone is so strong and talented in AAU that it helps all aspects of your game.
“All of my coaches have been amazing and have taught me different things.”
Only once in D-R’s first six games of the abbreviated season has D’Ambrosio played in four quarters.
“She could be averaging 40 a game if I pushed the button, but it’s not necessary,” Perron said of D’Ambrosio being the catalyst for the Falcons’ success on offense and at defense.
“She scores points, but it’s off of her defense,” Perron said of her anticipation and quick hands in taking steals. “She’s a very good on-the-ball defender. She scores off her defense and challenges the other team’s best player,” he said of her responsibilities at both ends of the floor, “the reason why she is an all-league player.
D’Ambrosio is being sought by any number of NCAA Division III programs throughout New England. Her sister Kylie played at Bridgewater State. Her twin brother T.J. is a senior member of the Falcon boys’ basketball team.
“She creates (points) for herself,” Perron said. “A lot of her points are unscripted — she’s earning them with her effort on the defensive end.”
D’Ambrosio is stellar at the free throw line as well, hitting 22 of 29 her foul-line tosses thus far this season in addition to the 140 points she has scored through six games.
D’Ambrosio is also the Falcons’ best 3-point weapon. but she has improved her rate of success in hitting two-point shots and finishing off fast break layups.
“Her ability to drive has improved, she’s finishing more,” Perron said. “She’s playing more as a forward too and scoring against taller players.
“She completes the deal as a player, defense, offense and at the free throw line,” Perron said.
D’Ambrosio has the utmost respect, admiration and confidence in her Falcon teammates in their passing and shooting skills and the mindset for team success, not just in creating shots for her.
“We have a lot of unselfish players on our team,” D’Ambrosio said. “Basketball has always been something that I’ve played the longest and the most.
“My dad and my sister never brought up scoring 1,000 points at all, because we’re focused on winning as a team,” she added. “We have a good chance of winning the SCC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.