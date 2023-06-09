“I want to offer some insights regarding how and why I break the season down into moon periods,” said Peter Jenkins, chair of the board of the American Saltwater Guides Association and owner of The Saltwater Edge tackle shop in Middletown, RI.
Jenkins looks at each period as 15 days, which is roughly half of a month —- or the seven days before the day of the new or full moon, and the seven days following.
The moon has an influence on the ocean and the fish. They drive the tide timings and the strength of the current. They also drive the measurable height of the tide and how dark the night will be if there is no cloud cover.
“My own observations over 20-plus years fishing for striped bass from the surf tell me that there is no denying the fact that these periods of stronger currents are usually the times when bodies of fish make a move, into or out of a bay, from one region to another or even just a few miles down the beach,” said Jenkins.
With stronger currents, bait and fish movement are greater so the odds of catching fish are greater. For information on fishing strategies, tactics, tackle and gear, visit www.saltwateredge.com.
Striper fishing hot, now here’s how to cook your catch
Striped bass fishing is hot. Anglers are catching keepers (28 inches to less than 31) in our bays, estuaries, salt ponds, and out in front from Watch Hill to the Sakonnet River. Block Island is starting to light up too.
Anglers are catching them with swimming lures and surface lures of all types, Atlantic menhaden chunks or live lining them, trolling tube and worm or umbrella rigs. The craze this year are flutter spoons that drop through the water column to the bottom, much like an injured fish.
NOAA online seminar on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding opportunities
NOAA Fisheries is inviting anglers and fishing leaders to an online seminar with NOAA Fisheries Office of Habitat Conservation Director Carrie Selberg Robinson to learn about new funding received under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides nearly $3 billion for NOAA to take action over five years to continue making an impact for fisheries, protected resources, and coastal communities. Robinson will share the results of the first round of funding and information about round two of NOAA Fisheries funding opportunities.
The online seminar will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Please pass this announcement on to interested individuals.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: “Everyone is catching striped bass,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. “Fishing is hot in the East Passage in Bristol, Barrington and all the way up the Providence River. Customers are still catching monster bluefish, with larger bass being caught off Newport out in front.” Last week, we caught keeper bass (28 inches to less than 31) and large bluefish north of Conimicut Point using light tackle with tube and worm with Bob Donald of North Kingstown catching bass to 33 inches. Mike Swain of Coventry, a large bass fishing expert, said, “We caught our largest bass of the season this weekend live-lining a pogie in the upper reaches of the Providence River. The striped bass was 30 pounds.” Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author East End Eddie Doherty said, “The action had come to a screeching halt on the Canal until Tuesday morning when the breaking tide brought a good size school of striped bass in from Buzzards Bay … High hook goes to “Paulie the Painter” Gravina of Sandwich, who was throwing his Hog Island Canal Pencil that fooled an energetic striper weighing 31 pounds!” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle, Charlestown, said, “The bass bite out in front and around the island and up in the bay has been great this past week with some aggressive surface feeding going on at times. The bass are chasing sand eels, bunker, and squid. There has also been good action for bass back in the salt ponds and there have been a few small hatches this week. Bass in the salt ponds have been finicky, but customers are still able to get some by switching to smaller profile baits or throwing eels in the evening. There are still some big bluefish around, especially around Point Judith and the breachways.”
Scup, black sea bass and summer flounder: “Fluke fishing is hit or miss, but has been picking up,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle. “Some anglers are doing very well and others still struggling to find the fish. The best reports for fluke seem to be coming from 40-plus feet of water. Scup are starting to show up in better numbers and there were reports of a few black sea bass caught last week.” Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane said, “Anglers are starting to catch scup, keeper black sea bass and the fluke bite continues to improve in the bay, particularly around the bridges, in front of Wickford and off our coastal shores.” “The scup, and sea robin bite has been good at Conimicut Point, Rocky Point and in Greenwich Bay with commercial fisherman saying they are catching fluke in the Bay,” Giddings said.
Freshwater: Fishing remains strong for both largemouth bass and trout in ponds that have been stocked. “Customers are catching great largemouth using shiners, but are now using drop shot with success,” Giddings said. “The water is still not real warm so the trout are still biting too.”
