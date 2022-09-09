Recreational angler voices were heard at the East Coast Climate Change Scenario Planning Workshops held Aug. 17-23. The initiative is sponsored by the three East Coast Fishery Management Councils, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and NOAA Fisheries.
The aim of the East Coast Climate Change Scenario Planning initiative is to try to guess, with the available scientific information we have, as to what recreational and commercial fishing will be like in 20 years. How will climate impact us, what can we do to prepare and how should governance and how we manage fisheries be adjusted to accommodate change?
East Coast fishers, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, and members from the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association attended both input sessions, which were designed to garner input on possible scenarios. The scenarios were developed by a working group of 75 scientists, commercial fishers and anglers earlier in the year.
Executive Director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association Greg Vespe summarized member input at the workshops in a letter sent to the Scenario Planning Core Team. Here are some highlights.
First, we believe climate change is and will have a profound impact on recreational fishing. With all the uncertainty ahead, we emphasize that abundant, healthy fisheries should still be the goal of management.
New arrivals. Fish stocks arriving in new areas due to climate impacts will experience an explosion at first, plenty of food, limited predators, but the boom may not last for 20 years, as things even out, so we need a scenario like this.
What will things be like 20 years from now, i.e., striped bass spawning in New England, BSB biomass in Canada? Very hard to predict. Not enough of this visioning was integrated into the scenarios.
Recreational fishing is at a big disadvantage, as we have data poor stocks already, i.e., bonito, false albacore, with little research done to date, as they are not commercially harvested versus science now available on summer flounder, scup, black sea bass and other fish that are commercially harvested.
Does all this fish movement mean species will be spawning in different places, i.e., striped bass and will we have the habitat and spawning grounds to support them, and how can we get ahead of things and plan for the use of new spawning grounds?
Protected species/mammals are expected to be greatly impacted, i.e., whale collisions in the Northeast with rec boaters/fishers this summer.
In all scenarios, recreational fishing is taking it on the chin, as access points are disappearing due to sea-level rise, habitat degrading, etc. Even with the best-case scenario of good/accurate science and healthy stocks, access points are disappearing, with urban anglers suffering most, and social environmental justice becomes a major part of the climate-impact discussion as it relates to recreational fishing.
“In summary, as part of the solution phase, we need to identify recreational and commercial climate research needs separately to accommodate recreational species that are data-poor,” said Vespe. “We need to assess climate research and stock assessment needs, put a number to them, and work together to seek funding and get it approved being mindful of social environmental justice concerns every step of the way.”
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish, bonito, false albacore and mackerel: Striped bass fishing is definitely off a bit, around Newport, at Block Island and in front of Point Judith,” Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren said. “Patience is the name of the game with striped bass the last couple of weeks. We also have lots of bonito, false albacore, chub and frigate mackerel to play with on the surface too.” The false albacore bite came alive this week with anglers catching more of them. The bluefish bite has been good along the coastal shore, in and around the Cape Cod Canal and in Narragansett Bay as well. We casted to blues on the surface feeding on peanut bunker (immature Atlantic menhaden) this week for a couple of days in the West Passage off Quonset Point, North Kingstown. The fish were all over 30 inches. East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert, said, “Wednesday morning striped bass blitzes continue as the canal has produced multiple slots and fish up to 30 pounds on a variety of lures at all levels of the water column. Not surprisingly, the biggest fish have been mostly on the bottom where jigs have been very effective. Caleb from Maco’s Bait & Tackle in Buzzards Bay said there are huge pods of peanut bunker at Wings Neck just outside the canal entrance and the west end has been on fire with bent rods all around.”
Tuna and sharks: “The yellow-fin tuna bite around the Block Island Wind Farm has been outstanding with the bluefin tuna bite good offshore,” Sullivan said. Vespe of Tiverton, R.I., caught his first thresher shark seven days earlier, then within 100 yards of that location, he boated an 11-foot, 4-inch thresher shark that weighed approximately 325 pounds. Vespe and his crew of Todd Corayer, Phil Duckett Jr. and Dave Dube were using a scored frigate mackerel for bait. “The shark stayed down for two hours,” Vespe said.
Fluke, black sea bass and scup: Large scup are being caught off Newport, in our bays and at Block Island. Just about anywhere there is structure and water movement. “Fluke fishing has been good the past two weeks at the Block Island Wind Farm with fish also being caught off Pt. Judith and Newport,” Sullivan said. “Fluke fishing has been very good behind the Block Island Wind Farm.
Tautog: Reports have been good. Last week, Agosto Petrucci of Warwick caught his three-fish tautog limit off Newport, with his one allowed trophy fish being 26 inches. “Not bad for a 90-year-old fisherman,” Agosto said. “Anglers are catching their limit of three fish,” said Gatch of Watch Hill.
Freshwater fishing for largemouth bass exploded the past week or two. “Largemouth bass fishing is the best it has been all year,” Sullivan said.
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.