2022-10-01-tsc-spt-Jamie-Wong-tautog

Anglers will aim to hook up with big tautog, like this one caught off Newport by Jamie Wong of Cambridge, at the Tog Classic Tournament on Oct. 9.

 Submitted photo

AnglerCatch, a fishing app for smartphones, will be teaming up with the Tog Classic tournament, sponsored by Crafty One Customs of Portsmouth, RI.

Ralph Craft, owner of Crafty One Customs, said, “Funds raised from the Tog Classic will go to the Three Angles Fund to help families cope with cancer. We are happy AnglerCatch has joined our effort as a sponsor.”

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.