AnglerCatch, a fishing app for smartphones, will be teaming up with the Tog Classic tournament, sponsored by Crafty One Customs of Portsmouth, RI.
Ralph Craft, owner of Crafty One Customs, said, “Funds raised from the Tog Classic will go to the Three Angles Fund to help families cope with cancer. We are happy AnglerCatch has joined our effort as a sponsor.”
“We partnered with the RI Department of Environmental Management to develop AnglerCatch with Harbor Light Software,” said Executive Director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association Greg Vespe, “but the app data can help fish mangers in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. It works like a fishing log with photo capability while the data recorded provides State fish mangers with robust data to supplement NOAA Fisheries data. The app also provides helpful information such as buoy weather, sea conditions, tides and lunar phases.”
The Tog Classic is Sunday, Oct. 9, with over $30,000 in prices and raffles. The tournament runs from sunrise to 2 p.m. with weigh-in from noon to 4 p.m. and a party after at the Portuguese America Citizens Club, 35 Power Street, Portsmouth.
“We will be giving away a $650 tautog jigging rig at the party after,” Vespe said. “Download the AnglerCatch application on your smartphone and enter a tournament fish and submit it during the tournament using AnglerCatch. Bring your phone to the after-party, and show your download to an AnglerCatch staff person to get a raffle ticket for the tautog rig.”
Register for the Tautog Classic at ritogclassic.com. For information and to download AnglerCatch, visit anglercatchapp.com.
Block Island Wind Farm continues to impress
Last week, I visited the Block Island Wind Farm as a passenger aboard the fast ferry out of Quonset Point commissioned by New England for Offshore Wind affiliates, including the Environmental League of Massachusetts and the National Wildlife Federation.
The purpose of the trip was to introduce, with an in-person tour, the Block Island Wind Farm to government officials from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine that are planning offshore wind farms in their states.
I was asked to attend to share some of my experiences with the Block Island Wind Farm as a recreational fisherman, including how peer-reviewed studies in Europe show fish abundance in offshore wind farms is greater than it is in control areas outside of wind farms.
I also shared a seven-year study on the Block Island Wind Farm, released earlier this year, that showed fish abundance of cod fish and black sea bass was greater at the Block Island Wind Farm than in two control areas south and east of the wind farm. All other species, such as summer flounder (fluke), squid, etc., were even. Meaning if summer flounder was down or up in the wind farm, it was down or up by the same amount in control areas.
This Block Island study utilized fixed trawl positons between wind farm turbines over cable areas and in control areas that were fished every month for seven years… before, during construction and after construction during operation.
Hats off to the Block Island Wind Farm, for being such a successful pilot project showing us how we can produce renewable energy in an effective/efficient way with no harm (in fact some enhancements) to fish and habitat.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish and false albacore: Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence said, “There is so much bait in the water that the false albacore is all the way up the East Passage to Barrington, East Providence and Cranston along with bluefish and striped bass feeding on the surface. Sometimes they are mixed in so it is a matter of seeing them on the surface. We also have an abundance of squid to 25 inches being caught off Newport that is attracting fish.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle, Charlestown said, “The pond and breachways continue to be loaded with schools of bait fish attracting striped bass and bluefish. Bass have been a mix of mostly schoolie to slot-sized fish with a few larger fish and bluefish have ranged in size from snappers up to gators. False albacore are in pretty thick right now with customers catching them from the beaches as well as the walls up around Point Judith. Take advantage of Albie fishing in the early morning, while they feed close to shore. Using a bigger epoxy jig and/or wooden egg with a fly are great when trying to reach the Albies.” East End Eddie Doherty, expert Cape Cod Canal angler and author said, “Last week, the west end of the canal had large striped bass waiting in the hole under the railroad bridge to ambush disoriented baitfish flowing by in the fierce current. Several fish, including a 49-inch striped bass, were taken with soft plastic jigs.”
Fluke, black sea bass and scup: Scup continues to be good particularly in areas with structure and water movement i.e. ledges, bridge abutments, jetties, etc. “Most anglers are targeting albies so the bottom fishing has taken a back seat.” Henault said.
Tautog: Fishing continues to pick up, but with all the wind, high seas and storms not many anglers have been getting out. Jigs and traditional rigs are working for anglers. Get your gear ready so you can fish when the seas settle down.
Freshwater fishing is improving as the water is cooling a bit. “The water is cooling so the largemouth bite is improving,” Henault said. “Trout fishing will kick in after fall/winter stockings.”