Paula Smalec of Portsmouth, R.I., caught and released this 10-pound tautog last Sunday.

 Submitted photo

You might say anglers stood up for tautog, a great eating fish commonly called ‘black fish’ that is primarily targeted by anglers in the fall.

Most comments made on Tuesday night were in favor of proposed 2023 tautog regulations for Massachusetts as anglers expressed their thoughts at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries hearing on the subject. The state of Rhode Island had enacted similar regulations for the 2022 season.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.