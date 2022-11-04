You might say anglers stood up for tautog, a great eating fish commonly called ‘black fish’ that is primarily targeted by anglers in the fall.
Most comments made on Tuesday night were in favor of proposed 2023 tautog regulations for Massachusetts as anglers expressed their thoughts at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries hearing on the subject. The state of Rhode Island had enacted similar regulations for the 2022 season.
The aim of the ‘trophy’ fish regulation for tautog is to preserve large female fish that have great spawning potential. Under new regulations, anglers are allowed to take just one fish larger than 21 inches, and their remaining fish in a slot limit of 16 to 21 inches.
“The Cape Cod Salties supports this proposed more conservation minded tautog regulation,” said Jack Creighton, past president of the Cape Cod Salties fishing association. “Protecting large fish with great breeding potential makes sense and will help continue to grow this fishery.”
Fred DeFinis, who had lived in Massachusetts much of his life, but now lives across the border in Rhode Island, said, “Recreational anglers like me have had good success tautog fishing the past couple of years. It is a great fishery and only makes sense to preserve the fishing in Massachusetts and Rhode Island as we are in the same management region with the aim of making regulations similar in bordering states.”
Four charter captains at the meeting who all fished in Massachusetts and Rhode Island noted how the new regulation worked in Rhode Island this year. All said there was no negative impacts on business. They related that most customers liked the idea of being conservation-minded to grow this species to abundance. And, by allowing anglers to keep fish 16 to 21 inches, they are going home with plenty of meat and yet are still allowed a trophy fish for personal best records and tournaments.
“I think preserving large female fish with great spawning potential makes sense,” Mike Pierdinock of CPS Charters, New Bedford, said, “but I am wondering if anyone has given thought to how we might have anglers do this.”
DMF will accept written public comment on all proposals covered at the meeting through 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. Submit written comments to Director Daniel McKiernan by e-mail (marine.fish@mass.gov) or post (251 Causeway Street, Suite 400, Boston, MA 02114); emailing comments is preferred. Full text of the regulations may be found on DMF’s website.
Question 3 on the statewide Rhode Island ballot this year is what is commonly called a ‘Green Bond’. Green bonds are typically earmarked to raise money for climate and environmental projects, often associated with initiatives to acquire funding to purchase open ‘green’ space for the public good.
However, much of the $50 million dollars requested in Question 3 is for ‘blue’ initiatives relating to our estuaries, bays, and ocean. There are no ‘green’ bond issues on the ballot in Massachusetts next week.
Highlights of ‘green’ and ‘blue’ components on Question 3 in Rhode Island include $16 million to make our cities and towns more resilient to climate impacts such as sea level rise; $3 million for forests and habitat restoration to help them continue to serve as a filter for ground water supply and help purify our air; $5 million for small business energy loans; and $3 million for Narragansett Bay and watershed restoration.
Question 3 will get my yes vote as these are funds to keep our water blue, our forest green, and our economy in the black acting like a magnet for fishing and tourism generating billions in economic impact.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: “Slot size (28 to under 35 inches) and smaller school striped bass are in Bays and out in front along the coastal shores.” said Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “The striped bass bite along the southern coastal beaches and breachways has been very good. Anglers are having success with metal lip lures and SP Minnows.” Cape Cod Canal fishing continues to explode with multiple bait profiles, striped bass of all sizes and a great bluefish bite. East End Eddie Doherty, expert Canal angler and author, who will be taking a break for the holidays, said, “Plenty of baitfish are still swimming in the Canal, feeding sustained blitzes for miles. Striped bass were breaking for hours riding the east tide as Anast Terezakis and his son, Nick from Connecticut, had a good day at Pip’s Rip. They had fish up to 42 inches and Anast landed a 26-pounder on a white Beachmaster pencil. Bill Jenkinson bounced a white Al Gags soft plastic jig off the bottom of the east end to cull a 30-inch bass out of a school of smalls. For the past couple of weeks, lots of bluefish, shorts, slots and some bigger were caught day after day on a variety of jigs, swimmers and pencils.”
Black sea bass and scup: The scup bite is still good anywhere with water movement and structure. “Customers are catching some keeper black sea bass when tautog fishing as far north as the Providence River and the scup bite remains strong in the East Passage,” Henault said.
Tautog: “Tautog fishing has been producing many limit catches of fish up to seven to eight pounds,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle. “Some areas are starting to get picked over so keep moving around. Shore anglers continue to do well too with a few customers catching eight pound fish from the West Wall of the Harbor of Refuge last week. There are still a few good-sized sea bass being caught by those targeting tog or fishing for them specifically on deeper pieces of structure.” Sullivan said, “Tautog fishing exploded last week. We landed five double-digit fish. The Aquidneck Island Striper Team (fishing club) tautog tournament-winning fish weighed in at 11.7 ponds.” “This weekend,” Henault said, “we caught a 6.25- and a 7.25-pound tautog at the Beavertail/Hull Cove area.”
Freshwater: “Last week,” Sullivan said, “the largemouth bass stacked up on the banks feeding for the cold months ahead. Swim baits and spinner baits are working well.” “Not many customers have been targeting trout this fall, but the largemouth bite seems to be very good,” Henault said.