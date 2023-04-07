2023-04-08-tsc-spt-pickeral

John Migliori holds up a 25.5-inch pickerel that he caught last week on Aquidneck Island in Rhode Island.

 Submitted photo

Black sea bass are fun to catch for beginners and experienced anglers alike, and they are a great eating fish.

Last year, we caught a 24-inch black sea bass off Newport. This was the largest black sea bass ever caught on my vessel. The Rhode Island state record for black sea bass is 26 inches, and about 8 pounds 7.25 ounces. The record in Massachusetts is about 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

