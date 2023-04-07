Black sea bass are fun to catch for beginners and experienced anglers alike, and they are a great eating fish.
Last year, we caught a 24-inch black sea bass off Newport. This was the largest black sea bass ever caught on my vessel. The Rhode Island state record for black sea bass is 26 inches, and about 8 pounds 7.25 ounces. The record in Massachusetts is about 8 pounds, 15 ounces.
The minimum size for black sea bass will likely be 16.5 inches in Rhode Island and Massachusetts this year. In Massachusetts, the season will likely run from May 20- Sept. 7 with a four-fish limit. Rhode Island will likely have a split-mode regulation 16.5-inch minimum size and two fish/person/day for private anglers from May 22-Aug. 26, and three fish/person/day Aug. 27-Dec. 31. The party/charter sector will likely have a 16-inch minimum size in Rhode Island with a season that starts later, from June 18 to Aug. 31 with two fish/person/day, and from Sept. 1-Dec. 31 with a six fish/person/day limit.
How and where to catch black sea bass
Rigs often used to catch black sea bass have one or two hooks approximately 12 to 16 inches apart with a bank sinker to hold bottom. Squid or sea clams are most often used as bait. Anglers often catch them while fishing for summer flounder (fluke) or tautog because they are often on or close to the bottom. They can also be caught with jigs and many prefer this method. I like to use a red or pink bucktail tipped with squid as I think the sea bass believe it is a small lobster or crab, some of their favorite foods. I also enjoy using jigs.
Any underwater structures, such as ledges, rocks, wrecks, piers and jetties will attract black sea bass. The larger males are generally found in deeper water.
Captain Mel Ture of Fish Net Charters is a black sea bass expert. He targets black sea bass with jigs and has great success fishing in Cape Cod Bay in spring. Here are some of his thoughts from the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association magazine:
- “Finding schools of black sea bass is not difficult. On some days, you will see as many as 100 boats drifting around the entrance to the Cape Cod Canal, Bird Island and Cleveland Ledge — all well-known Black Sea Bass haunts. I usually opt to avoid the crowd and find my own fish, looking for spots with similar depths and bottom structure. A broad generalization would be 25-40 feet of water with a rocky bottom.
- “On my boat, I provide sturdy tackle for this kind of fishing—conventional reels loaded with 60 pound test braided line on six foot custom rods rated for 20-40 pound test line. Terminal tackle generally includes three feet of 50-pound test fluorocarbon leader attached to a 3.5 ounce vertical jig that’s rigged with assist hooks. Above that, using a dropper loop, there will be a soft plastic squid imitation with a 7/0 hook. Technique is simple: Send the rig to the bottom and jig it one to two feet up and down as the boat drifts. The assist hooks ride above the part of the jig that strikes bottom, and that helps to avoid snagging rocks or other debris. On rare occasions, if the fish become finicky, we will add a strip of local squid to the hooks.”
Kids Fly Fishing Day
The Rhode Island Division of Fish and Wildlife, along with Trout Unlimited, United Fly Tyers of Rhode Island, Rhody Fly Rodders, and other volunteer organizations will host their annual Kids Fly Fishing Day at Addieville East Farm, Mappleville, RI, on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This all-day event is open for children ages 10 and up and will teach them how to properly tie their own flies and knots and cast a fly rod. Participants will then have an opportunity to fish the stocked pond.
Fly fishing the cinder worm hatch, still some openings
The annual U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service/DEM Cinder Worm Fly Tying classes, which are free, will be held May 2 and May 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Kettle Pond Visitor Center, Charlestown, RI. The fly fishing portion of the program will take place May 20 at 4 p.m. until dark at Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge, Charlestown, RI.
The cinder worm hatch is a springtime ritual, as thousands of cinder worms wiggle their way from the mud to the surface to mate. Striped bass feed on the worms. To register, contact Marisa Podbros at marisa_podbros@fws.gov or call 401-213-4400.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: “The bait of choice for hatchery raised trout that have been stocked in ponds has been Power Bait,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. “The bait and other synthetic baits like it resemble what these fish eat in the hatchery. After a couple of weeks and the fish are acclimated, they start to eat natural baits in there new environment.” Vincent Castaldi of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown, said, “Things were slow before opening day with some anglers, including myself, catching largemouth and pickerel.” For licenses and trout/salmon waterway stocking information in Rhode Island, visit www.dem.ri.gov/fishing, and in Massachusetts, www.mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report.
Tautog: The spring season opened on April 1. Anglers fished last weekend but there are no reports of fish at this point.
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.