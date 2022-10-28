Fishing in our bays, estuaries, along the coastal shore and up through the Cape Cod Canal, was outstanding this week for striped bass. There is so much bait (mackerel, Atlantic menhaden, squid, peanut bunker and more) in the water that it is hard to distinguish your bait to entice fish to bite.
Striped bass sharpies are suggesting you use baits and lures (swimmers and surface plugs) that make your bait look different than bait in the water. White lures and plugs seem to be working well for anglers.
“Peanut bunker (immature Atlantic menhaden) continue to provide forage for hungry striped bass and bluefish from one end of the Canal to the other.” said East Ed Eddie Doherty, expert Cape Cod Canal angler and author. “Roslindale’s Bill Walsh and friend Joe ‘The Reel’ McCoy of North Providence were successful with top water white Cotton Cordell lures. Bill landed 11 slots and ‘The Reel’ McCoy caught four fish on his first four casts.”
“We have so much Atlantic menhaden and mackerel in Narragansett Bay that there is plenty for stripers to eat,” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside, said. “Anglers are fishing Storm shads and white lures of various types to distinguish their baits.”
Now is the time to take advantage of schools of striped bass of various sizes as they stop in our area to feed as they migrate south to spawning ground in the Hudson River, New York and Chesapeake Bay, Maryland area. So get out and fish.
I use to feel a bit awkward — a fishing writer and charter captain who did not know how to fly fish. So last week, I gave it a try under the direction of expert fly instructor and fly fishing guide Ed Lombardo.
In spite of having a lot of fly fishing lures on me, including the time I hooked my sun glass strap (even my chin), I have to say I will now be purchasing my first fly rod and basic gear.
I thank Ed Lombardo, his volunteer instructors and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for introducing me to fly fishing.
Lombardo has been working with DEM for 31 years, instructing fresh and saltwater fly classes. Ed works with Principle Biologist and Aquatic Resource Education Coordinator for DEM Kimberly Sullivan, delivering multiple fly fishing programs each year. They conduct both, salt and fresh water classes, programs for children, veterans, beginners and those more experienced with fly fishing and tying.
We had three hours of land-based instruction on gear and tackle, a learning-how to cast session and then two hours in the Narrow River at Sprague Bridge in Narragansett with instructors by our sides. We were targeting hickory shad (about 15 to 20 inches) and striped bass.
And, yes we did catch fish. Granted, often times with the assistance from our instructors getting the line out there. But as a charter captain, I know how important it is for anglers to feel and see how they can be successful. So on Saturday, with Ed’s help, I caught my first fish on a fly — a hickory shad that was about 20 inches. It was very gratifying.
For information on Rhode Island fishing education programs, visit the Aquatic Resource Education Program at www.dem.ri.gov, and for learning how to fish programs in Massachusetts, visit Saltwater Angler Education Program | Mass.gov and Learn to fish events | Mass.gov for freshwater programs.
Anglers urged to weigh in on tautog regulations
Massachusetts and Rhode Island anglers are urged to attend the MA Division of Marine Fisheries virtual public hearing on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. to offer comments on new proposed tautog regulations for 2023. Register for the hearing at: https://bit.ly/3SIdZJv.
Massachusetts anglers are asked to comment on proposed regulations (for full text, visit DMF’s website) and Rhode Island anglers are urged to comment on how the same tautog regulations have worked in Rhode Island in 2022 to preserve large female fish with great spawning potential.
“With no change to the bag limit (with a slot of 16 to 21 inches) and everyone still allowed to catch one trophy fish larger than 21 inches, it’s hard to find a negative with this change,” said Greg Vespe, Executive Director of the RI Saltwater Anglers Association. “It’s responsible management at its best.”
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish: Tom Giddings of the Tackle box, Warwick, said, “Slot stripers (28 to under 35 inches) and larger are being caught in the upper Bay at Warwick Cove, Pawtuxet Cove, and in the Providence River.” “Slot size and school bass are in Bays and out in front along the coast,” said Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren.
Black sea bass and scup: “The scup bite is OK at Colt State Park and anywhere with water movement and structure,” John Littlefield of Archie’s said. “Catching keeper black sea bass is still difficult.”
Tautog: “Fishing has been great as long as the ocean cooperates. Anglers are catching tautog with rigs and jigs.” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle. “Fishing exploded this week in the mid and upper Bay with anglers catching 19- and 20-inch fish at Conimicut Light and Rocky Point Fishing Pier,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box. “Fishing at Hope Island and north of the Jamestown Bridge was good too.” Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, said, “Tautog fishing exploded this week. We landed five double-digit fish. Last weekend, an 11.7-pound fish took the Aquidneck Island Striper Team tautog tournament.”
Freshwater: Anglers are catching fish on the bottom and on the surface, including largemouth bass, pickerel, pike and we had a 13- and 14.6-pound catfish caught at Tiogue Lake, Coventry and Turner Reservoir, Seekonk,” Giddings said. Added Sullivan, “This week, the largemouth bass stacked up on the banks feeding for the cold months ahead. Swim baits and spinner baits are working well.”
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.