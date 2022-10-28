First fly fish DM - Photo A(1)

Capt. Dave Monti shows off his first fish caught on a fly — a 20-inch hickory shad.

 Submitted photo

Fishing in our bays, estuaries, along the coastal shore and up through the Cape Cod Canal, was outstanding this week for striped bass. There is so much bait (mackerel, Atlantic menhaden, squid, peanut bunker and more) in the water that it is hard to distinguish your bait to entice fish to bite.

Striped bass sharpies are suggesting you use baits and lures (swimmers and surface plugs) that make your bait look different than bait in the water. White lures and plugs seem to be working well for anglers.

