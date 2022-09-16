The state of Massachusetts 2022 COASTSWEEP beach cleanup program officially kicked off this past weekend. Citizens are encouraged to volunteer at one of the many cleanup events planned along the coast this fall.
Organized by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affair’s Office of Coastal Zone Management, COASTWEEP cleanups will be held throughout the month of September and into early November. Since 1987, thousands of COASTSWEEP volunteers have removed hundreds of tons of marine debris and other trash from Massachusetts beaches, lakes, rivers and the seafloor.
A great way to get involved in COASTSWEEP is to organize a cleanup. All supplies (bags, gloves, data cards, pencils, etc.) are provided free of charge and cleanups can be scheduled at organizers’ convenience. Individuals can also volunteer at a scheduled cleanup.
COASTSWEEP sponsors for 2022 are EEA, CZM, Ocean Conservancy, the Department of Conservation and Recreation and Tronex, a personal protective equipment company that provided gloves for the cleanups.

'The shark kept trying to get under the boat'
“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about 90 feet of water.” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Associaton. So when his crew said ‘let’s try catching another shark’, Vespe said, ‘easier said than done’.
Vespe had caught his first thresher shark seven days prior, they were within 100 yards of that location, right at a water temperature break, in the 19-foot center console he custom built three years ago.
Vespe and his crew Todd Corayer, Phil Duckett Jr. and Dave Dube were using a scored frigate mackerel for bait that they caught earlier in the day.
“Within 40 minutes, the fish hit and it stayed down,” Vespe said. “Down for two hours so we really didn’t know what it was? It kept trying to get under the boat. Dave Dube was at the helm and he did a good job keeping it away. That left me, Todd and Phil to take turns on the reel, in 30 minute intervals.”
The fish came up and all were surprised. It was another thresher and measured eleven feet and four inches and weighed about 325 pounds. Vespe said, “We were using a 16/0 circle hook, with three feet of wire and a 12’ 400 mono leader.”
Recreational fishermen must have an Atlantic HMS permit to harvest Atlantic common thresher sharks in federal waters. NOAA’s website says, “U.S. wild-caught Atlantic common thresher shark is a smart seafood choice because it is sustainably managed and responsibly harvested under U.S. regulations.”Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: Bluefish continue to be caught in our bays, estuaries and along the coastal shore. We found bluefish on the surface in the West Passage of Narragansett Bay most of the week when transiting the area. East End Eddie Doherty said, “The Cape Cod Canal exploded with huge schools of striper and bluefish blitzes ripping up the surface on the east tide at daybreak Wednesday.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick, RI, said, “Large bass to 30 pounds are now in the Providence River all the way up to the Hurricane Barrier with large bluefish popping up everywhere. Snapper blues are in most coves and harbors.” “The bass bite exploded this weekend in the Providence River. One customer caught 17 striped bass, two were slot fish (28 to less than 35 inches) and two above the slot size. The bite was good at Sabin Point, Kettle Point and at Barrington Beach.” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside. Declan Thomas O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle in Charlestown said, “The salt pond and Breachway continuing to produce some nice sized fish. Surfcasters have been doing well on Yo-Zuri Mag-Darters and Super Strike Bullets. Fishing live eels in the pond has been producing bass up to around 15 pounds.”
Fluke, black sea bass and scup: Summer flounder bite continues to be OK with keeper fish being caught in the lower bay, out in front from Pt. Judith to Watch Hill and in the Block Island Wind Farm area. Scup fishing continues to be good particularly in areas with structure and water movement, i.e., ledges, bridge abutments, jetties, etc. Fluke fishing was a slow pick in the lower bay south of the bridges but Friday angler Jake Howard of Minnesota caught a 22-inch fluke drifting down the edge at Austin Hollow, Jamestown. Giddings said, “Customers are catching fluke to 22 inches at Conimicut Light with a strong scup bite too.” Litchfield said, “The scup bite remains very strong along the East Providence and Barrington shoreline.”
Tautog fishing is starting to come alive as anglers begin targeting them. The water is still very warm but anglers are hooking up with some nice keepers off Newport and in the lower bay. “Those who have been targeting tautog are doing well with fish in relatively shallow water right now.” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle.
False albacore and tuna: School and giant bluefin tuna have been close to shore. Tuna fishing expert Richard Pastore said, “Fished the giant bluefin bite off Scarborough. The yellow fin bite is still on at the Gully and at Tuna Ridge which has been joined by some bluefin.” “False albacore have been pretty thick with some really nice-sized fish being caught from shore at the wall. Tuna fishing continues to produce well for yellowfin and bluefin tuna from areas south of Block Island.” said Declan O’Donnell.
Freshwater fishing: Action has improved greatly now that the water is cooling a bit. “Lake Tiogue and Carbuncle Pond, Coventry, are producing for customers. And in Warwick, Gorton’s Pond and Warwick Lake have been producing with 3.5-5 pound largemouth bass taken by customers from Warwick Lake,” Giddings said.
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.