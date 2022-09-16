2022-09-17-tsc-spt-Jake-fluke

Jake Howard of Minnesota shows off his first-ever summer flounder, a 22-inch fluke he caught off Jamestown, R.I.

 Submitted photo

The state of Massachusetts 2022 COASTSWEEP beach cleanup program officially kicked off this past weekend. Citizens are encouraged to volunteer at one of the many cleanup events planned along the coast this fall.

Organized by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affair’s Office of Coastal Zone Management, COASTWEEP cleanups will be held throughout the month of September and into early November. Since 1987, thousands of COASTSWEEP volunteers have removed hundreds of tons of marine debris and other trash from Massachusetts beaches, lakes, rivers and the seafloor.

