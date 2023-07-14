I had the chance to dig some quahogs this week and make two of my favorite quahog dishes for my family. The first is a pasta dish with a nice light white wine and olive oil sauce, and the second, my version of clams cassino which I traditionally take to my sisters-in-law’s house on Thanksgiving Day. Bona petite!
Frutti de Mare Quahog Pasta Recipe
4 cloves garlic thinly sliced (or 4 teaspoons chopped garlic from jar)
1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley (plus four to five good pinches)
3 dozen (scrubbed) littleneck quahogs (1 ½ to 2 inches)
meat of 6 to 8 quahogs cut-up and cleaned (optional)
Scrub littleneck quahog shells thoroughly and put them aside.
Cook linguine while making recipe.
Heat extra virgin olive oil in heavy pasta pan over medium heat, cook garlic in oil until golden brown (about one minute). Add and stir in 1/3 cup chopped parsley and all the little necks, let simmer for two minutes. Add wine and let simmer for one minute. Add lemon and the meat of six to eight large quahogs cut up and cleaned (extra quahog meat is optional; if I catch them, I put them in). Add red pepper to taste. Cook for eight to ten minutes or until all quahogs are open. Discard quahogs that are not open. Lower heat and put in one pound of cooked linguini and toss the entire mixture. Remove from heat and put into large pasta bowl. The finishing touch, garnish with four pinches of fresh parsley.
Clams Casino
Captain Dave’s clams casino: Clean littlenecks, cut meat from shell, add additional quahog meat from large quahogs as needed, top with mixture of fresh chopped parsley, flavored breadcrumbs, and Ritz cracker crumbs. Lay one to one and half inch pieces of bacon on top. Bake at 350 degrees for twelve minutes, then broil on lower shelf for one to two minutes to brown bacon (make sure they don’t burn under broiler). Plate and serve with fresh lemon wedges and hot sauce.
Where’s the bite?
Tuna: “We have a strong tuna bite at Tuna Ridge. All along the north line of the Dump anglers caught both yellowfin and bluefin tuna this past week,” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown. “The tuna bite is exceptional, both school tuna and giant bluefin tuna,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence. Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle, Charlestown, said, “Tuna reports were strong last week with most bites coming on the troll. SE direction off Block Island.”
Summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup: “Areas from 35-55 feet of water with some structure seem to be producing well for fluke,” O’Donnell said. “Fluke are also chasing sand eels so try using some chartreuse-colored baits and smaller presentations. Fishing for black sea bass seems to be picking up and there are plenty of scup around.” “Fluke fishing has been very frustrating for anglers in the Bay. However, the scup bite remains strong in the Bay,” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside said. “Fluke fishing south of Block Island is outstanding with a strong bite holding along the southern coastal shore,” Cahill said. “We have a good bite at the Block Island Wind Farm and the Hooter Buoy (off Point Judith) for black sea bass, with keepers being caught off the West Wall of the Harbor of Refuge this weekend.” “Fluke fishing is now in deeper/cooler water with a 30-inch fish caught this weekend by John Lee off Pt. Judith,” Henault said. “And the scup fishing remains strong.”
“Striped bass fishing in Providence and Pawtucket is slow, however, anglers fishing at night are catching keeper fish,” Henault said. “At the Cape Cod Canal, customer Garry Morin caught above-slot-sized fish three days in a row with soft plastic lures by Al Gags,” Cahill said. Said O’Donnell, “The breachways and shore spots have been producing some fish but boaters have a bit of an edge fishing live eels out on deeper structure and out at Block Island. There is a better shore bite early or late in the day. Bass and blues have been seen blitzing on sand eels along the beaches and in the salt ponds.” East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author, said, “Fishing remains productive for surfcasters all along the Big Ditch.”
Blue crabs have been abundant at 100 Acre Cove in Barrington, said Littlefield. This weekend in Apponaug Cove, Warwick, where I keep my boat, blue crabs were abundant, clinging to dock piles just below the surface.
“Freshwater fishing for largemouth bass continues to be good,” Henault said. “Most anglers are using shiners with success. Waterman Lake, Greenville, is producing for customers. Now the freshwater bite is in cooler water… shaded areas or deeper water.”
