The annual New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence.

The New England Saltwater Fishing Show, which will be held next week from March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center is already a record breaker with booth sales revenue at an all-time high.

The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more.

