2023-03-18-tsc-spt-Peter-Bacon

Capt. Peter Bacon, of Big Game Charters, holds up a cod catch. The charter boat company booked many inshore and offshore trips at the New England Saltwater Fishing Show last weekend.

 Submitted photo

The excitement was building outside the New England Saltwater Fishing Show exhibition hall last weekend at the Rhode Island Convention Center as hundreds of anglers waited in line for the show to open.

Once the doors opened, the traffic was non-stop for quite awhile. I worked the Saltwater Anglers Foundation booth at show opening next to Rhode Island Kayak Fishing Adventures’ booth and the action was nonstop.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.