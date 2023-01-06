The Cape Cod Salties Sports Fishing Club is holding a community forum on the possible discharge of nuclear wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant into Cape Cod Bay on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Yarmouth Senior Center, at 528 Forest Road in West Yarmouth.

In a letter to Governor Maura Healy, P. Jonathan Ungerland II, president of the Cape Cod Salties, said, “As you’re likely aware, Holtec International, the current operator of the Plymouth Nuclear Plant (and overseer of its decommissioning), has openly and publicly discussed the potential release of radioactively contaminated wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. This is totally unacceptable to our club of concerned and informed members, on many levels.”

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.