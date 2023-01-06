The Cape Cod Salties Sports Fishing Club is holding a community forum on the possible discharge of nuclear wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant into Cape Cod Bay on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Yarmouth Senior Center, at 528 Forest Road in West Yarmouth.
In a letter to Governor Maura Healy, P. Jonathan Ungerland II, president of the Cape Cod Salties, said, “As you’re likely aware, Holtec International, the current operator of the Plymouth Nuclear Plant (and overseer of its decommissioning), has openly and publicly discussed the potential release of radioactively contaminated wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. This is totally unacceptable to our club of concerned and informed members, on many levels.”
Ungerland added, “Our guest speaker will be Diane Turco of Cape Downwinders, who will provide important updates and pertinent educational content on the issue. For information on our guest speaker or for a primer on the Holtec issue, visit https://www.capedownwinders.info/about-4-1.”
Representatives from regional fishing associations that would be affected by such a discharge, including leaders from the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Associaton as well as residents and political representatives, are expected to attend the forum.
Putting the brakes on Holtec
In a Dec. 14 letter in WickedLocal.com, David Smith said that James Chow, deputy director of the EPA Region 1’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, said any moves to release water before a new permit is issued would subject the company (Holtec) to fines and possible criminal charges.
He also told the company it needed to provide 90 days written notice to the agency if it planned any such discharges.
“Advance notification would allow EPA to take all appropriate action to ensure that federal law is being duly observed,” the letter said. “To be clear, this notification/reporting obligation should not be interpreted by Holtec as authorizing such discharges.”
For additional information about the January 11 public forum, contact Jonathan Ungerland, president of the Cape Cod Salties Sports Fishing Club at pjungerland@gmail.com.
Right whales in trouble
North Atlantic right whales are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Scientists estimate there are fewer than 350 individuals remaining, making them one of the rarest marine mammals in the world.
Why these whales are called “Right Whales”?
According to NOAA Fisheries, the right whale got its name because it was the right whale to hunt — it moved slowly and would float after being killed.
Cape Cod Bay Seasonal Management Area in effect Jan. 1-May 15
NOAA Fisheries announced the annual opening of a Seasonal Management Area (SMA) in Cape Cod Bay to protect North Atlantic right whales starting on January 1, 2023. All vessels 65 feet or longer must travel at 10 knots or less in this area to reduce the threat of vessel collisions with these endangered whales. The Cape Cod Bay SMA is in effect through May 15, 2023.
Because vessels of all sizes can strike and injure a right whale, NOAA Fisheries also encourages vessels less than 65 feet in length to slow down to 10 knots or less within active SMAs.
Details and graphics of all ship strike zones in effect
New Right Whale Slow Zone south of Nantucket effective through Jan 13
On Dec. 29, Protected Species Observers aboard a wind-farm vessel detected the presence of right whales 33 nautical miles south of Nantucket. Mariners are requested to route around the areas or transit through these areas at 10 knots or less. The right whale Slow Zone is in effect through Jan. 13.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: Fishing in our salt ponds and estuaries is improving with recent warming trends. Anglers (including me) fishing the mouth of the Narrow River found striped bass starting to move to the upper reaches of the river rather than the mouth. Salt ponds are yielding hold over fish for anglers too.
Cod, tautog and black sea bass: Tautog and black sea bass seasons have ended. However, cod fishing south of Cape Cod is still open. Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at www.francesfleet.com and the Island Current at www.islandcurrent.com. Rates vary but are about $135 per adult for a full day of fishing; call to check schedules and make a reservation.
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.