Joe Klinger holds up a a rainbow trout and a salmon he caught at Barber Pond in South Kingstown, RI.

 Submitted photo

Spring is just 24 days away and we’ve hardly had winter, with the water still very warm.

How warm is the water? The temperature at Narragansett Pier was 41.7 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday. The average sea temperature for February over the past several years there has been 37.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Water temperatures in the area last week included 40.8 degrees at Horseneck Beach, 39.9 degrees at Westport, and Block Island was the warmest at 43.7 degrees.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.