AJ Lombardo of Shrewsbury shows off the bluefish he caught last Saturday at the shipping channel off Poppasquash Point, Bristol, R.I.

 Submitted photo

As scientists around the world sound the alarm about record sea surface temperatures, a new experimental NOAA forecast system predicts that half of the global ocean may experience marine heatwave conditions by the end of summer.

The surface temperatures of about 40% of the global ocean are already high enough to meet the criteria for a marine heatwave — a period of persistent anomalously warm ocean temperatures — which can have significant impacts on marine life as well as coastal communities and economies. We already see the impact of fish and habitat every day we fish our coastal shores and ocean. The new forecast at Marine Heatwaves: NOAA Physical Sciences Laboratory (PSL) projects that it will increase to 50% by September, and it could stay that way through the end of the year.

