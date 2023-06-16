If you are fortunate enough to catch a striped bass in the allowable slot size of 28 inches to less than 31, and plan to keep and eat it, here are some tips on how to preserve and cook the fish.
First, you should bleed your catch (not for the faint of heart). Getting most of the blood out of it will help to preserve and keep the meat fresh. To bleed striped bass, firmly hold the fish on the deck as you do not want it to move and chance getting cut. Cut its gill plate and then tip the fish upside down in a five gallon pale filled with water. The fish’s heart continues to pump much of the blood out of its system. Once the fish dies, I put it in a cooler with ice and add saltwater creating a brine solution. Fish blood has a high salt content so the brine solution prevents the remaining blood from coagulating.
Once the fish is filleted and you are ready to cook, here is a grilling recipe from Saltwater Anglers Association Cooking Your Catch columnist Paula Smalec. Paula modified the original recipe which was from New England Open-House Cookbook: 300 Recipes Inspired by the Bounty of New England by Sarah Leah Chase.
2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 plump shallot, peeled and finely minced
4 Tbsp. olive oil, plus extra for oiling the grill grate
1 Tbsp. minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 Tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh tarragon
4 fresh striped bass fillet portions (6 — 8 oz. each)
salt and freshly ground black pepper
lemon wedges, for serving
Instructions: Combine the white wine, lemon juice, and shallot in a small nonreactive bowl. Let stand until the shallot softens, about 10 minutes. Whisk in the olive oil, parsley, and tarragon.
Place the fish fillets into a Ziplock bag and pour the marinade over them. Seal the bag and allow the marinade to cover as much of the fish as possible for 30-45 minutes.
Preheat your grill to medium high. When you are ready to cook, oil the grill grate. Remove the fillets from the marinade and place them flesh-side down on the grate. Grill the fillets until cooked through in the center (they will flake easily when tested with a fork), 3 to 4 minutes per side, turning them once.
Season the fish at the table with salt, pepper, and freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: East End Eddie Doherty, fishing author and Cape Cod Canal fishing expert said, “The action on the Canal has slowed down again, however, the new moon appears on Father’s Day and there are still schools of bait swimming in the Big Ditch so hopefully more predators return soon.” Capt. Ray Stachelek of Cast-a-Fly Charters said, “Last Thursday, anglers Dave Pollack and Mario Renzi hooked up with multiple striped bass to 25 pounds on a fly rod and bluefish to 12 pounds with fish chasing sand eels from Pr. Judith to Hazard Avenue, Narragansett.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Bait & Tackle, Providence, said, “The striped bass and bluefish bite slowed a bit this week with most of the action moving to the lower East Passage with Portsmouth, Middletown and Newport doing well.” “The striped bass and bluefish bite diminished in Providence, yet the bite at Colt State Park and Bristol Harbor remained strong with pogies and trolling with tube & work and umbrella rings working well for customers,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. Joe Castaldi of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown said, “Although things slowed in the bay this week, the bite out in front off Newport and Pt. Judith remain very strong for large bass.” Angler Curt Shumway reports a strong weekend striped bass bite on the Southwest Ledge of Block Island where he hooked up with four nice striped bass up to 45 pounds. Angler Greg Spier said earlier this week, “Trolled a bit two hours after low tide on the lower Sakonnet River. Plenty of boats fishing, think with live pogies. We were using tube and worm, nothing. Fished the incoming tide till high tide on a reef off Newport and it yielded a 35-inch striper.”
Scup, black sea bass and summer flounder: “We had a customer catch a 6.25-pound black sea bass at the Newport Bridge this weekend along with three nice keeper fluke. Scup is moving up the bay to Colt State Park with anglers at Sabin Pont catching a few too,” said Littlefield. Joe Castaldi of Quaker Lane said, “The scup and black sea bass bite is very good in the bay and off southern coastal shores.” Henault said, “The scup, black sea bass and summer flounder bite is good on the East Passage channel pads, in front of Warwick Light and at Prudence Island with areas out in front of Newport producing for anglers too.” “The best fluke bite is out in deeper water so you might want to start looking in depths of 40 feet or more,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait. “Block Island has been more consistent than the south shore. Scup reports are improving with mostly large scup and there are a few black sea bass being caught. Bigger ones in deeper water and shorts in shallow water.”
“Freshwater fishing remains strong for both largemouth bass and trout in ponds that have been stocked including Willet Avenue Pond, Riverside which was restocked last week,” Littlefield said. Joe Castaldi of Quaker Lane said, “The largemouth bass bite remains very strong for customers with many having positive results with shiners.”
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.