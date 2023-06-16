2023-06-13-tsc-spt-randon-blues.jpg

Brandon Davis caught this bluefish while fishing north of Conimicut Point, R.I., last weekend.

 Submitted photo

If you are fortunate enough to catch a striped bass in the allowable slot size of 28 inches to less than 31, and plan to keep and eat it, here are some tips on how to preserve and cook the fish.

First, you should bleed your catch (not for the faint of heart). Getting most of the blood out of it will help to preserve and keep the meat fresh. To bleed striped bass, firmly hold the fish on the deck as you do not want it to move and chance getting cut. Cut its gill plate and then tip the fish upside down in a five gallon pale filled with water. The fish’s heart continues to pump much of the blood out of its system. Once the fish dies, I put it in a cooler with ice and add saltwater creating a brine solution. Fish blood has a high salt content so the brine solution prevents the remaining blood from coagulating.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.