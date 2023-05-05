On Tuesday, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission approved a new emergency slot size limit to be implemented this year of 28 inches to less than 31 inches, one fish/person/day. Presently, we have a 28-inch to less than 35-inch slot size.
The emergency action was necessary because of last year’s striped bass catch rates which were found to have increased by over 1,000,000 bass from the prior year. This increase caused a significant reduction in probability of the current rebuilding plan as required by law to effectively rebuild the stock.
The action requires States to implement the new 31-inch maximum size as soon as possible and no later than July 2. At press time, neither Rhode Island nor Massachusetts had announced when the new slot size regulation would be implemented.
Speed and lobster/trap restrictions for right whales
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is closely monitoring the presence of North Atlantic right whales in coastal waters. For 10 days last month, aerial and acoustic surveillance conducted by the Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the National Marine Fisheries Service detected high densities of right whales in Cape Cod Bay.
The aerial surveillance team detected 20 right whales in Cape Cod Bay, including 3 mother/calf pairs and a subsequent flight in Massachusetts Bay detected one right whale on the southeast corner of Stellwagen Bank.
Given the continued presence of right whales, including sensitive mother/calf pairs, and the unpredictable nature of their movements, the state waters portions of Lobster Management Area 1 and the Outer Cape Cod Lobster Management Area will remain closed to trap/pot fishing through May 15. The closure is designed to prevent right whales from becoming entangled in trap gear.
DMF will continue to monitor surveillance information and could open state waters prior to May 15 if right whales leave the area. The number of right whales recently observed is substantially lower than the number of whales observed in mid-April. This decline is typical of the pattern seen toward the end of the right whale season, as zooplankton dwindles, and whales move on to other habitats.
Additionally, mariners are reminded the 10-knot small vessel (less than 65 feet) speed limit in Cape Cod Bay south of 42°08’ north latitude has been extended through May 15. This speed limit is designed to protect right whales from the threat of ship strikes. As we move into spring, these whales begin to feed closer to the surface and become more susceptible to ship strikes. Ship strikes are a significant source of anthropogenic mortality to these endangered whales. For more information, visit mass.gov/marinefisheries.com.
Freshwater fly-fishing workshop
The DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife will hold its Annual Adult Introduction to Freshwater Fly-Fishing program for ages 17 and older this month. Hosted by the Division’s Aquatic Resource Education program, the workshop will be held at Addieville East Farm, Mapleville, R.I., on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The workshop is $30 per person and includes lunch and all fly fishing equipment. The program will cover Basic Entomology, Fly Tying, Fly Casting, Basic Knots, and fish in a freshly stocked trout pond after lunch. To register contact Kimberly Sullivan at Kimberly.Sullivan@dem.ri.gov or call 401-539-0037. Volunteers to help run the program should call Kimberly to register as well.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author, East End Eddie Doherty, said, “Striped bass fishing is heating up on the Canal with large fish being caught by many. Angler Kenny Nevens of Sagamore Beach caught 10 slots so 34 ½ inches that was fooled by a bone-colored Daiwa SP Minnow.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick, said, “I fished with my sons from shore at Conimicut Point, Warwick using Kastmaster lures, and they caught multiple school bass. My son TJ Giddings, who now works in the shop with me, caught his first striper. Customers are having success with swimmers, soft plastics and surface lures.” Fly expert Ed Lombardo said, “For the last 10 to 12 days, the bass we are now catching have sea lice attached to them. For the most part, the outgoing tide has been fishing a little better than the incoming. Many of us are using old faithful flies such as clouser minnows, all white or olive over white, hot pink or brown Ed’s Fly, Ray’s Fly, and Lefty’s deceiver, 1/0 and 2/0 sizes.” Striped bass angler Mark Tracy of Barrington said, “We found the stripers in the East Passage of Narragansett Bay from Potters Cove (Prudence Island) to the shipping channel. Fish ranged from 24-29 inches. Caught them on Mag Darters and Deadly Dicks.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence said, “Anglers are hooking up with 30-inch bass at India Point Park, Providence and Festival Pier, Pawtucket. Soft plastic and shallow diver lures are working best.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle, Charlestown, said, “Striped bass are being caught in the wash and have started moving into the salt ponds.”
Tautog: “Customers are catching big beautiful tautog in the mid- and upper-bay in about 10 feet of water at Sally Rock, Warwick; India Point, Providence; and the Stone Bridge in Tiverton,” Giddings said.
Freshwater: “Customers in South County are doing well targeting trout in waterways stocked by Rhode Island DEM,” said O’Donnell. Added Giddings, “The prespawn largemouth bass bite continues to be outstanding when using shiners as bait. Gorton and Little ponds in Warwick are producing. Trout fishing is good with Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown producing golden trout.”
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.