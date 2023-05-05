2023-05-06-tsc-spt-Mark- Tracey-bass

Mark Tracy, of Barrington, RI, caught a 29-inch striped bass last weekend in the East Passage.

 Submitted photo

On Tuesday, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission approved a new emergency slot size limit to be implemented this year of 28 inches to less than 31 inches, one fish/person/day. Presently, we have a 28-inch to less than 35-inch slot size.

The emergency action was necessary because of last year’s striped bass catch rates which were found to have increased by over 1,000,000 bass from the prior year. This increase caused a significant reduction in probability of the current rebuilding plan as required by law to effectively rebuild the stock.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.