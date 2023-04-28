Freshwater fishing in Massachusetts and Rhode Island is outstanding.
Both, trout and salmon fishing in stocked ponds, is particularly good with an explosive largemouth bass bite.
“The couple of 80-degree days we had kickstarted the pre-spawn bite followed by a full moon, so largemouth bass fishing is great,” said Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren, RI.
The saltwater bite exploded in Rhode Island on Thursday as migrating striped bass entered Narragansett and Mt. Hope Bays with fish starting to be caught on Cape Cod as well. The coastal shore from Westerly to the Sakonnet was good too, maybe not as good as the bay, but much improved from last week.
“The mid- to upper-bay in front of Rocky Point was on fire with bait and striped bass Thursday,” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence said. “Now, the fish have moved just north of Conimicut Point. Capt. Rene Letourneau said he left the dock in East Providence at 9 a.m. and by 9:23 a.m. he was hooking up with fish.”
Jeff Grant added that, “fish in the 35-inch range are being caught in the Bay with an abundance of herring and hold over Atlantic menhaden in the bay.”
To fish saltwater or freshwater, you need a license in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
For freshwater and light tackle saltwater fishing a light to medium action rod and reel combination such as an Ugly Stick, Berkley or other rod/reel combination ($39 to $69) can get you started. Ask your local bait & tackle shop for tips on what to use for hopks, lures or bait based on what the fish are biting.
Rhode Island stocks over 100 ponds, rivers, brooks and lakes with a variety of trout and salmon so you might want to check waterways in your area. Massachusetts stocks designated trout waterways with over 500,000 fish each year. Many of them are stocked two or three times a year.
For a complete list of stocked ponds, license information and a copy of the Fishing Regulations and Guides visit https://massfishhunt.mass.gov.
Striped bass still in trouble
The striped bass fishery on the East Coast is overfished. The fishery experienced a significant increase in harvest in 2022, as the eighth-most abundant year-class on record entered the allowable slot limit size of 28 inches to less than 35 inches.
“The prospects for rebuilding this fishery are not promising, with recent projections indicating less than a 15% chance of rebuilding by the mandatory 2029 timeline,” said the American Saltwater Guides Association.
The ASGA is urging the Atlantic States Marine Fishery Commission Striped Bass Management Board to act by initiating Addendum II to Amendment 7. The goal of this addendum is to rebuild the fishery by 2029, as mandated by Amendment 7, which was recently approved and implemented in May 2022
“This increase in harvest decreased the odds of rebuilding by 83-86%,” the ASGA said. “Unless the ASMFC Striped Bass Board changes course at the May meeting, there is little chance that striped bass rebuild to target biomass levels by 2029. According to recent analysis by striped bass scientists, current rebuilding probabilities are less than 15%. ”
The ASGA urges anglers to act by asking the Striped Bass Management board to initiate Addendum II to rebuild the fishery at their May meeting and throughout the summer as they work out details of a rebuilding plan. For information visit ASGA Striped Bass Action Alert — American Saltwater Guides Association.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author, East End Eddie Doherty, said, “Some school bass were caught Wednesday on the mainland side of the railroad bridge and there are reports of school bass in Buzzards Bay with slots right behind.” Fly expert and guide Ed Lombardo said, “Many of the bass we are catching on the Narrow River are smaller and have lice on them (which would indicate they are migrating fish). The larger bass do not have lice which means they are hold overs. Brown, hot pink, marabou flies that look like worms below the water’s surface fished deep seem to be doing the trick.” Henault said, “Anglers are hooking up with 30” bass at India Point Park, Providence and Festival Pier, Pawtucket. Soft plastic and shallow diver lures are working best.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle, Charlestown, said, “Fishing for striped bass is picking up with fish being caught in the wash and have started moving into the salt ponds.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “The bass bite had been pretty good with customers catching keepers in the 30-inch range at India Point Park, Providence, Sabin Point and one customer caught three fish to 36-inch jigging for bass off the Barrington Bridge.” “The striped bass bite is on with anglers catching 30-inch fish from First Beach and at the mouth of the Sakonnet River.” said Brian Combra of Sam’s Bait & Tackle, Middletown.
Tautog: “Customers are catching keeper tautog at Kettle Point, Riverside and at India Point Park Providence,” Littlefield said. Brian Combra of Sam’s Bait said, “Customers are catching some nice keepers out in front of Newport and at the Stone Bridge in Tiverton.” O’Donnell said, “The tautog bite continues to improve.”
Freshwater: “DEM in RI stocked Willet Avenue Pond, Riverside, once again last week so anglers have been doing well catching trout there,” Littlefield said. “Customers in South County are doing well targeting trout in local rivers and ponds stocked by Rhode Island DEM,” said O’Donnell