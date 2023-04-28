2023-04-29-tsc-spt-Andrade- tautog

Brian Andrade shows off the tautog that he caught on the Taunton River.

 Submitted photo

Freshwater fishing in Massachusetts and Rhode Island is outstanding.

Both, trout and salmon fishing in stocked ponds, is particularly good with an explosive largemouth bass bite.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.