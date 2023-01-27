2023-01-28-tsc-spt-albacore

A tagged false albacore is ready to be released back into the water.

 Submitted photo

False albacore have grown in stature as a highly targeted recreational sport fish. These speedsters have thrilled shore and boat anglers, and have become a valuable addition to the recreational community.

The bait or forage profile for false albacore are here in greater abundance due to climate change and warming water, and have brought a greater abundance of these fish to the Northeast region.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.