2023-05-13-tsc-spt-tom-Lundy
Jim Lundy shows off a spring striped bass he caught in the East Passage of Narragansett Bay off Prudence Island.

 Fred DeFinis photo

More striped bass fishing trips are taken by anglers coastwide than any other species. This highly desirable fish has been overfished for the past few years, and last year, anglers killed twice as many fish than the year before reducing the probability of success of the stock rebuilding plan to just 15 percent.

The larger than normal striped bass class of 2015 maturing to the slot limit size of 28 inches to less than 35 inches led to the higher than normal overfishing.

Dave Monti holds a captain's master license and charter fishing license.