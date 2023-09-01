Anglers have reported more than usual sharks attacking their catch before they are able to bring it to the boat.
Anglers are urged to use caution when reaching near the water to bring in their catch, or to release their fish — particularly around Block Island and off the Sakonnet River, Newport, Jamestown, Narragansett as well as Cape Cod waterways that have been known to have a high incidence of shark interactions.
The destruction of your catch by a shark is known as shark deprivation. It has been a more common problem in Gulf of Mexico states, however in recent years, shark deprivation has been on the rise in the Northeast.
Three years ago, I was fishing a mile south off Brenton Reeg, Newport. We were bringing in a feisty summer flounder (fluke) when all of a sudden, the line went limp, yet there was some dead weight to the rod when reeling in the rest of the line. When the fluke got to the boat only half of it was there with one semi-circle cut (like a shark’s bite). It was about a 20-inch fluke, cut right in half. Ten minutes later, we saw about an eight-foot shark off the stern of the boat.
Last week, angler Eric Duda of Tiverton reported, “We fished at the mouth of the Sakonnet River Sunday and around 4 p.m., we hooked onto a nice fluke. So I get the net ready, and it’s about 10 feet from the boat, and out of nowhere, a big six-foot shark attacks the fluke, cuts it in half and swims off. Pretty crazy.”
Angler Curt Caserta had a similar story.
“I have had 12 striped bass taken by sharks while catching and a handful while releasing all off the Southeast Light and Old Harbor, Block Island,” Caserta said. “We also hooked a handful that took eels and broke off. We got a good look at a large smooth hammerhead and a large dusky. In 25 years of fishing Block nearshore, I have never witnessed anything like this.”
Shark deprivation is so common in southern coastal states that the American Sportfishing Association, along with other sport fishing groups, supported a house bill earlier this year on shark deprivation that asked for a commission to study shark deprivation and what can be done about it.
For additional information about the bill, visit”‘Wittman, Soto, Graves, Veasey Introduce Legislation to Protect Marine Ecosystems From Shark Depredation” at www.house.gov.
Fishing and transiting near South Fork Wind Farm
Fishermen headed for the Dump or Canyons from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut or Montauk may plan on a transit through South Fork Wind Farm (24 miles south of Newport) currently in construction midway between Block Island and Martha’s Vineyard. Over 13 monopile foundations (supporting 12 wind turbines and one offshore substation) are being installed in two stages.
Just completed this summer are the lower 70 feet of each foundation extending above the ocean’s surface, with a Quick Flashing Yellow light installed. Later this fall, the full turbine towers will be installed, with AIS and Sound Signals added to some towers
Navigation in South Fork Wind is open, but mariners should exercise caution as over a dozen construction vessels, several scientific buoys, and newly installed foundations are in the area. Boaters should update their charts, checking the US Coast Guard and Ørsted Mariners updates (us.orsted.com/mariners).
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author, said, “Experienced surf rat Andrew Kuznarowis from Centerville had a very productive mid canal outing, battling over 20 bass up to 35 inches with his green mack Savage. There were 2-hour blitzes on last Saturday and Sunday that produced slots and bigger from the railroad bridge to the Herring Run. The powerful effects of the month ending super moon will hopefully have rods bent up and down the Big Ditch.” “We have school bass being caught in the East and West Passages of Narragansett Bay. The Green Island, Warwick, area has been good as well as Greenwich Bay with monster bluefish popping up on the surface,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick. Phil Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown said, “The bass bite at the Southeast corner of Block Island has been good for customers.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle, Charlestown, said, “There has been a good number of striped bass being caught from the Breachway and back in the salt pond. Live eels have been producing well and they are also be caught on soft plastics and spooks.” Fred DeFinis of Middletown, said, “A mix of school bass and bluefish were in the lower Sakonnet River this week. Feeding on very small silversides—barely over an inch long. Smallest bait I have ever seen. My guess is that the striped bass are just vacuuming them up so they are very fussy.”
Tautog: Fishing off Point Judith has been good with angers catching their limit close to shore. “Few reports on keeper size fish being caught off Newport or in Narragansett Bay.” said Giddings.
Fluke, black sea bass and scup: “There are a few nice fluke around and those putting in their time have been finding fish up to around eight pounds off of the local beaches,” O’Donnell said.
“There seems to be a slight pickup in fluke bite out at block as well. Black sea bass fishing continues to produce quick limits and there are plenty of nice sized scup around.” Giddings said, “Fluke are being caught in front of Warwick Light right near the red can.”
Bonito, false albacore, tuna: “Customers caught both bonito and false albacore at the West Wall in the Harbor of Refuge so the bite is on for both,” said Phil Cahill of Sung Harbor. “The tuna bite slowed just a bit this week with bad weather preventing many from going fishing.” O’Donnell said, “There have been reports of a few green bonito caught locally but no one has reported catching false albacore yet. Bait is starting to school up in the salts ponds. Tuna fishing last week was good south of Block Island for both bluefin and yellowfin.”
Freshwater: “Fishing is good with anglers using bait and drop shot from boats for largemouth bass,” Giddings said. “Warwick Pond and Gorton Pond are producing with a nice six-pound largemouth caught by a customer fishing Little Pond behind Warwick Vets.”