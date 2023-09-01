2023-09-02-tsc-spt-Thresher-shark

Greg Vespe, of Tiverton, brings a thresher shark to the boat recently, caught with a bluefish fillet.

 Submitted photo

Anglers have reported more than usual sharks attacking their catch before they are able to bring it to the boat.

Anglers are urged to use caution when reaching near the water to bring in their catch, or to release their fish — particularly around Block Island and off the Sakonnet River, Newport, Jamestown, Narragansett as well as Cape Cod waterways that have been known to have a high incidence of shark interactions.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.