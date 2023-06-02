Great news for recreational and commercial quahoggers as 515 acres in Mt. Hope Bay are now open as conditional rather than a prohibited shellfishing area.
The area can be fished ‘conditionally’ as it opens and closes based on rain events. If it rains more than ½ inch in a 24-hour period, the conditional area closes for seven days to allow the water to recover from enhanced runoff.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced that with its latest water quality tests confirming a year-over-year trend of improvement, it is opening the area off the coast of Warren, R.I., to shellfishing.
Improvements in wastewater treatment and combined sewer overflow capture in Fall River have resulted in improved water quality throughout Mount Hope Bay. DEM’s tests showed that these improvements have allowed water quality in the bay off Touisset Point to meet national standards for safe shellfish harvest during dry weather for the past several years. Also, tissue analyses for bacteria and heavy metals conducted by the Rhode Island Department of Health have shown that shellfish in these waters meet national standards.
For information on shellfish closures, call DEM’s 24-hour shellfishing hotline at 401-222-2900 or sign up for their listserv at RishellfishOWR-subscribe@listserve.ri.gov.
Block Island Tournament getting bigger
“The Block Island Inshore Fishing Tournament doubled the number of participants and added a fly fishing shore and boat division last year.” said Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fish Works, a bait & tackle shop/charter fishing business on Block Island.
This year, the tournament starts Saturday, July 22, at 5:30 a.m. and ends Sunday, July 23, at noon. There will be an after-party at Capt. Nick’s Rock & Roll Bar, Block Island that Sunday from 2-4 p.m. with a brief tournament awards ceremony.
“This is a length-only (catch & release optional) tournament,” Willi said. “When registering online, participants can download our tournament app on their smartphone. When they want to make a tournament entry, they take a photo of their catch up against the tournament-supplied ruler and send their entry into the tournament electronically. So it is not necessary to attend the after-party to receive your tournament prize. However, those attending, will get a chance to win one of 25 $100 tackle shop gift cards.”
“Thanks to the Block Island Wind Farm and Whalers Brewing Company of Rhode Island, we are able to donate 100% of Tournament entry fees to the Block Island Fire Department and Rescue,” Willi added.
Tournament highlights include: cash cards/swag/and sponsor prizes totalling $10,000; fluke, black sea bass, striped bass and bluefish with boat, shore, fly fishing, youth, team and photo divisions; take a photo with the Block Island Wind Farm shown and you can enter three photo categories each with $200 prize (most scenic, best fish photo and best team photo); pick up participant bags at one of six locations including Block Island Fish Works, Block Island; Ocean State Tackle, Providence; The Saltwater Edge, Middletown; Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown; Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown; and Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly.
Register online at BI Inshore Tourney-bifishworks (sandualypointco.com). For additional information, contact Block Island Fish Works at bifishworks@gmail.com or 401-742-3992.
Where’s the bite
Striped bass and bluefish: Fishing for striped bass and bluefish in Narragansett Bay has been very good but often times anglers are having to hunt for them. Tim Rounds of Idaho caught a 38-inch striped bass Saturday just off Popasquash Point, Bristol, and on Tuesday, we caught keeper bass (28 inches to less than 31 inches) and large bluefish north of Conimicut Point using light tackle with tube & worm. Dave Henault of Ocean State Bait & Tackle said, “The striped bass and bluefish bite continues to be great north of Conimicut light all the way up to Providence as this past week there has been an influx of pogies.” “I landed nine very nice-size striped bass at Narrow Rive this weekend and dropped three others,” said Ed Lombardo, fly fishing expert and guide. “Most of the bass were in the 18- to 20-inch range. Four bass on my hot pink fly and then changed to my brown one the rest of the time.” East End Eddie Doherty Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author said, “There was a four-hour bite west of the Bourne Bridge that produced eight striped bass for Blackstone’s Mike Deryck, two in the mid-20-pound range and one that was well over 30, all on a large Green Mac Savage.”
Squid, black sea bass and summer flounder: “There are fluke at Block Island and south of Newport,” angler Rich Hittinger, first vice president of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers. “So far, we have landed an eight-pound, a 5 1/2-pound and a 4 1/2-pound fluke near Block Island with a four-pounder south of Newport along with many in the 18 to 20 inch range. The sea bass are spotty, but they are on rock piles south of Newport.” Angler Dariusz Kolodziejczak said, “Saturday outside the center wall of Point Judith, I caught a 10.17-pound summer flounder (fluke). The big fluke hit my buck tail tipped with gulp.” Squid fishing is good and the fluke are in deep water (60-80 feet) and reports continue to improve. Customers are finding a few along the beach and out at Block Island.” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle. Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane said, “The fluke bite is getting better every day with reports of bay fish just north and south of the bridges with a good bite off Newport and at Block Island.”