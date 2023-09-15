2023-09-01-tsc-spt-Tom-Houde

Tom Hood caught a false albacore off Narragansett, R.I., from his kayak last fall.

 Submitted photo

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is moving forward to implement emergency regulations to complement recently enacted federal recreational fishing limits for Gulf of Maine cod and haddock and Georges Bank/Southern New England cod.

The new federal limits were enacted on Aug. 14 and amended state limits were in effect as of Friday.

