2023-08-19-tsc-spt-Tautog

There were many full limits of black sea bass and summer flounder (fluke) caught this week off Point Judith.

 Submitted Photo

NOAA Fisheries has established recreational fishing measures for Gulf of Maine cod and haddock and Georges Bank cod for the 2023 fishing year.

All measures went into effect this past Monday and go through April 30, 2024 unless, or until, they are replaced by new measures for 2024.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.